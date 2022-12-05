‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Taken Off the Air After Affair Revealed

(Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

Days after Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were caught getting close while in New York City, it’s been reported that the duo has been removed from their anchoring duties on ABC News’ GMA3.

Variety reports that during a meeting with employees on Monday (December 5th), ABC News President, Kim Godwin announced that while Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not violated any company policy, the higher-ups at the media outlet wanted to do what’s best for the organization.

As previously reported, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been co-hosting GMA3 since 2020. Daily Mail revealed that outside the studio, the duo had become good friends. “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now,” an insider told the media outlet. “Running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.”

However, sometime in the last six months, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly became more than friends. “They were in London together filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC,” the source explained. “They were all over each other, and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.”

T.J. Holmes has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Also in the same year, Amy Robach married Andrew Shue. It was noted that Robach and Shue haven’t been publicly seen together since May 2022. Both couples ended up separating in late August. A bystander who saw Holmes and Robach together revealed more details about the encounter. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap.”

‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host Robin Roberts Allegedly Told Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to ‘Stop It’ When it Came to Their Affair

According to PageSix, fellow Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts allegedly confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about their affair long before it went public. An insider stated that Roberts had actually pulled the duo aside and told them to stop the affair.

A source revealed to the media outlet that T.J. Holmes wasn’t concerned about rumors when it came to his relationship with Amy Robach. However, he was worried about the higher-ups. And even he denied anything was going on between him and Robach. “He was a correspondent at the time, and he didn’t want Robin thinking that about him. He went to [ABC brass] and got ahead of it to dismiss it because it wasn’t true.”

Meanwhile, despite the backlash, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are doing fine and do not appear to be remorseful. “They’re not ashamed,” an insider said. “They’re two consenting adults, who needed up loving each other.”