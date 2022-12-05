ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Taken Off the Air After Affair Revealed

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqtZF_0jXyHSbW00
(Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images)

Days after Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were caught getting close while in New York City, it’s been reported that the duo has been removed from their anchoring duties on ABC News’ GMA3.

Variety reports that during a meeting with employees on Monday (December 5th), ABC News President, Kim Godwin announced that while Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have not violated any company policy, the higher-ups at the media outlet wanted to do what’s best for the organization.

As previously reported, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been co-hosting GMA3 since 2020. Daily Mail revealed that outside the studio, the duo had become good friends. “Everyone knows that Amy and T.J. have been close friends for a long time now,” an insider told the media outlet. “Running together and even socializing as a foursome with each other’s spouses.”

However, sometime in the last six months, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly became more than friends. “They were in London together filming the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for ABC,” the source explained. “They were all over each other, and staff were buzzing about the intimacy between them.”

T.J. Holmes has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Also in the same year, Amy Robach married Andrew Shue. It was noted that Robach and Shue haven’t been publicly seen together since May 2022. Both couples ended up separating in late August. A bystander who saw Holmes and Robach together revealed more details about the encounter. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap.”

‘Good Morning America’ Co-Host Robin Roberts Allegedly Told Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to ‘Stop It’ When it Came to Their Affair

According to PageSix, fellow Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts allegedly confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about their affair long before it went public. An insider stated that Roberts had actually pulled the duo aside and told them to stop the affair.

A source revealed to the media outlet that T.J. Holmes wasn’t concerned about rumors when it came to his relationship with Amy Robach. However, he was worried about the higher-ups. And even he denied anything was going on between him and Robach. “He was a correspondent at the time, and he didn’t want Robin thinking that about him. He went to [ABC brass] and got ahead of it to dismiss it because it wasn’t true.”

Meanwhile, despite the backlash, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are doing fine and do not appear to be remorseful. “They’re not ashamed,” an insider said. “They’re two consenting adults, who needed up loving each other.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’ Anchors Romance Revealed

It appears like two anchors from “Good Morning America” are becoming more than colleagues. According to recent reports, new photos of longtime GMA co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes show the pair getting close while in New York City. The two have been co-anchors of the segment “GMA3:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Awkward & Alone: T.J. Holmes Appears Nervous Anchoring 'GMA' Without Costar-Turned-Lover Amy Robach After Secret Romance Scandal

Missing someone? T.J. Holmes looked awkward and nervous when he appeared alone to anchor the third hour of Good Morning America on Wednesday, hours after the news broke about his secret relationship with his cohost-turned-lover Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.T.J. and Amy — who are married to other people but reportedly separated — took their chemistry off the screen and into the real world, with their alleged 6-month affair exposed in a series of PDA-filled pics. After their romance made headlines, Amy was noticeably absent from her television duties, leaving T.J. to anchor alone during the PR nightmare. The normally...
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Popculture

Al Roker's Daughter Speaks out Following Father's Return to Hospital

Al Roker's daughter Leila has spoken out following her father's return to the hospital. In a post in her Instagram Stories thread, the 24-year-old shared a selfie and wrote, "Thank you to all the wonderful friends and family who have reached out. We really appreciate it." The post comes days...
Popculture

Why Joy Behar Was Fired by 'Good Morning America'

Joy Behar enjoyed her own daytime television space long before The View as co-host in 1997 at the show's inception. During the recent Nov. 25 episode of the ABC reality series, Behar revealed that she worked as a receptionist at Good Morning America before transitioning to being in front of the camera. "First of all, I'd like to say that when I was fired from 'Good Morning America' years ago," the 80 year old blurted out. "I was the worst receptionist they've ever had!" she insisted, prompting co-host Sara Haines to vouch for the "true story. So I was fired, and they took me to Chippendales as my goodbye present. Welcome to Chippendales" — that she participated in all that the male striptease show has to offer, including "put[ting] the money in the guys', you know, thingy. It's fabulous!"
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy