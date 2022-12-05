ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'

The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Flags lowered across Maine for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flags are flying at half-staff Wednesday to mark 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Governor Janet Mills ordered the flags to be lowered for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. More than 2,000 service members and civilians died when Japan ambushed the naval base in Hawaii.
MAINE STATE
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
PORTLAND, ME
Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
MAINE STATE
How safe are hospitals in Maine?

A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
MAINE STATE
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
MAINE STATE
BRRR!!! It's looking downright frigid in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Thursday. Temperatures get much colder heading into this weekend, looking downright frigid by Sunday. A storm will pass close by to the south as we head into early next week. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Highs reach...
MAINE STATE
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
MAINE STATE
Wet Wednesday, frigid temperatures return to Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A soaker of a Wednesday is in store for us, with rain falling for pretty much the entirety of the day. Sunshine returns for the end of the week with cooler temperatures, ahead of a cloudier weekend and a coastal storm which will graze Maine next Monday. Rain...
MAINE STATE
What does the REAL ID delay mean for Mainers?

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The federal government has extended the deadline to get a REAL ID until 2025. In Maine, it's not a requirement, but you could eventually need one to get on a flight. This extension is certainly welcome news for Maine, which was one of the last states to...
MAINE STATE
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
MAINE STATE

