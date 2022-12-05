Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'
The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
WGME
Flags lowered across Maine for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flags are flying at half-staff Wednesday to mark 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Governor Janet Mills ordered the flags to be lowered for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. More than 2,000 service members and civilians died when Japan ambushed the naval base in Hawaii.
WGME
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
WGME
Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
WGME
Mainers gather to pay respects to those who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
PORTLAND (WGME) – Wednesday marks 81 years since Japan's attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The Japanese Imperial Navy launched the strike on December 7, 1941. More than 2,000 Americans died, and the event brought the U.S. fully into World War II. Wednesday, AMVETS...
WGME
How safe are hospitals in Maine?
A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
WGME
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
WGME
BRRR!!! It's looking downright frigid in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Thursday. Temperatures get much colder heading into this weekend, looking downright frigid by Sunday. A storm will pass close by to the south as we head into early next week. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Highs reach...
WGME
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
WGME
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
WGME
Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point
NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
WGME
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WGME
Wet Wednesday, frigid temperatures return to Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A soaker of a Wednesday is in store for us, with rain falling for pretty much the entirety of the day. Sunshine returns for the end of the week with cooler temperatures, ahead of a cloudier weekend and a coastal storm which will graze Maine next Monday. Rain...
WGME
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
WGME
Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross becomes first Black woman to serve as Maine House speaker
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Legislature convenes on Wednesday. Democrats voted on Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross to become Maine’s first Black woman to serve as speaker of the House. The Portland Democrat was nominated in November. Talbot Ross said she is ready to focus on challenges including the rising...
WGME
'It's not too late to protect yourself': Maine flu rates spike ahead of holidays
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in influenza cases statewide. The Maine CDC is urging Mainers and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or...
WGME
What does the REAL ID delay mean for Mainers?
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The federal government has extended the deadline to get a REAL ID until 2025. In Maine, it's not a requirement, but you could eventually need one to get on a flight. This extension is certainly welcome news for Maine, which was one of the last states to...
WGME
'They turned their backs:' Gov. Mills blasts Senate GOP for killing heating aid bill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The new state legislative session is off to a rocky start. Senate Republicans shot down an emergency measure Wednesday night that would have given qualifying taxpayers $450 to help heat their homes this winter. "I feel concerned about people freezing in their own homes in the coming...
WGME
'The Maine people need to have a say:' Lawmakers clash on proposed heating assistance bill
AUGUSTA (WGME) – The new legislative session began at the State House Wednesday, and the first bill taken up will affect all Mainers, one way or another. Governor Janet Mills is urging lawmakers to pass an emergency measure that would help low- and middle-income families pay for heating oil this winter.
WGME
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
Comments / 0