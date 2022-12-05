ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Veterans War Memorial committee to host Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The McAllen Veterans’ War Memorial Committee will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony on Wednesday.

The theme of the ceremony, “Everlasting Legacy,” honors the memory of US service members killed 81 years ago during the attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, at 7:48 a.m. on Dec. 7, 1941.

In attendance will be McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, the McAllen Fire Department Honor Guard, McAllen Firefighter Aaron Magana, McAllen Police Department Honor Guard, U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rick Estrada, the Veterans War Memorial Committee, and Daughters of the American Revolution, Rio Grande Valley Chapter.

The ceremony will be 10 a.m. at the Texas Veterans War Memorial located at 3129 Galveston Ave. in McAllen.

