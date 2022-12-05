ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school

NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Group strangles, drags woman off Brooklyn subway bench by her neck

NEW YORK - A 16-year-old is under arrest after a woman was surrounded, strangled, and dragged by her neck off a bench by a group Sunday morning inside a Brooklyn subway station. The New York City Police Department says the 25-year-old woman was sitting on a bench around 12:45 a.m....
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly man attacked while walking in East Village

NEW YORK - A 69-year-old man was punched and kicked in an attack by two men while he was walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s East Village, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the victim was walking in front of 404 East 14 St. around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, cops say

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person who tried to kidnap a child on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. A woman came up to a family near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at about 5:40 p.m., picked up a 5-year-old boy in front of his parents, and ran about 10 steps before dropping the child, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Is NYC America's 'Grinchiest' city?

NEW YORK - According to one new report, New Yorkers hearts are two sizes two small, as the Big Apple was found to be the ‘Grinchiest’ city in the United States. While the stereotype of New Yorkers is that we're not the most outwardly friendly bunch (especially during rush hour), no one does the holidays like we do, with everything from gorgeous light displays to stunning store windows, holiday markets, turning 5th Avenue into a traffic-free winter wonderland, the world's most famous Christmas Tree and even the slightly less universally-beloved SantaCon, how could we possibly have the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA subway station agents will work outside booths in 2023

NEW YORK - MTA officials announced Thursday that agents staying inside their booths in the subway will soon be a thing of the past. Beginning in 2023, the more than 2,000 employees still working in token booths will be reassigned. Instead, the agents will be out and about, roaming stations so that they can directly assist customers. It’s all part of a new initiative to better communicate with riders.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams discusses controversial new approach to NYC homeless

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss his controversial new policy to start forcing homeless people who are determined to be suffering a "mental health crisis" off the streets and out of the subway system. They will be taken to a hospital for evaluation even if they refuse to go on their own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Paramedic: NYC's mental health crisis is worse than ever

NEW YORK - Anthony Almojera has rarely gone a day without coming across a homeless individual suffering from mental illnesses. A lieutenant paramedic with the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, Almojera says he’s been on the front lines of the mental health crisis in New York City, seeing the struggle up close on the streets and subways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York City Health Department issues mask advisory

NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller

NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

New York Times workers going on strike

The New York Times is bracing for a massive strike, beginning at midnight on Thursday. More than a thousand union staffers will walk out, amid contract negotiations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy