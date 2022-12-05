NEW YORK - According to one new report, New Yorkers hearts are two sizes two small, as the Big Apple was found to be the ‘Grinchiest’ city in the United States. While the stereotype of New Yorkers is that we're not the most outwardly friendly bunch (especially during rush hour), no one does the holidays like we do, with everything from gorgeous light displays to stunning store windows, holiday markets, turning 5th Avenue into a traffic-free winter wonderland, the world's most famous Christmas Tree and even the slightly less universally-beloved SantaCon, how could we possibly have the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO