Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Man arrested for baseball bat attack on NYC sidewalk quickly released on bail
NEW YORK - A man caught on camera brutally attacking a man with a baseball bat in Upper Manhattan is back on the streets after posting $7,500 bail less than a day after his arrest. "$7,500 cash bail is really low, he can get that like that," snapped John Jay...
Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school
NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing
NEW YORK - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with...
Group strangles, drags woman off Brooklyn subway bench by her neck
NEW YORK - A 16-year-old is under arrest after a woman was surrounded, strangled, and dragged by her neck off a bench by a group Sunday morning inside a Brooklyn subway station. The New York City Police Department says the 25-year-old woman was sitting on a bench around 12:45 a.m....
Teen shoplifter, Target employee fall down elevator shaft at Bronx store
NEW YORK - A Target employee and a teenager accused of shoplifting plunged down an elevator shaft at a Bronx store in a bizarre accident on Thursday morning. The FDNY responded to a call from the store at around 11:15 a.m. on Exterior St. in the Concourse section. One victim...
Double stabbing leaves 20-year-old dead in Queens
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was wounded, during a dispute with a group of individuals that escalated Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Lefferts Boulevard and...
Elderly man attacked while walking in East Village
NEW YORK - A 69-year-old man was punched and kicked in an attack by two men while he was walking on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s East Village, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the victim was walking in front of 404 East 14 St. around...
Woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, cops say
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person who tried to kidnap a child on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. A woman came up to a family near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at about 5:40 p.m., picked up a 5-year-old boy in front of his parents, and ran about 10 steps before dropping the child, police said.
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
NEW YORK - Talk about an adventure for one New York City pet!. A dog named Bear escaped from his owner last Saturday while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam a mile across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later. Bear,...
Is NYC America's 'Grinchiest' city?
NEW YORK - According to one new report, New Yorkers hearts are two sizes two small, as the Big Apple was found to be the ‘Grinchiest’ city in the United States. While the stereotype of New Yorkers is that we're not the most outwardly friendly bunch (especially during rush hour), no one does the holidays like we do, with everything from gorgeous light displays to stunning store windows, holiday markets, turning 5th Avenue into a traffic-free winter wonderland, the world's most famous Christmas Tree and even the slightly less universally-beloved SantaCon, how could we possibly have the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile?
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
MTA subway station agents will work outside booths in 2023
NEW YORK - MTA officials announced Thursday that agents staying inside their booths in the subway will soon be a thing of the past. Beginning in 2023, the more than 2,000 employees still working in token booths will be reassigned. Instead, the agents will be out and about, roaming stations so that they can directly assist customers. It’s all part of a new initiative to better communicate with riders.
Pair accused of using child to shoplift $3.5K in goods from Walmart
NEW YORK - Police in New York have arrested two people accused of using a child to shoplift. State troopers were called to the Walmart on E. Main St. in Mohegan Lake on Nov.21, 2022. The call came in around 10:40 p.m. claiming that a large shoplifting attempt was underway.
Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?
Here comes the snow! Certain models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 3 inches of snow this weekend.
Mayor Adams discusses controversial new approach to NYC homeless
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss his controversial new policy to start forcing homeless people who are determined to be suffering a "mental health crisis" off the streets and out of the subway system. They will be taken to a hospital for evaluation even if they refuse to go on their own.
Paramedic: NYC's mental health crisis is worse than ever
NEW YORK - Anthony Almojera has rarely gone a day without coming across a homeless individual suffering from mental illnesses. A lieutenant paramedic with the New York City Fire Department Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, Almojera says he’s been on the front lines of the mental health crisis in New York City, seeing the struggle up close on the streets and subways.
New York City Health Department issues mask advisory
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller
NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
New York Times workers going on strike
The New York Times is bracing for a massive strike, beginning at midnight on Thursday. More than a thousand union staffers will walk out, amid contract negotiations.
