BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes: Week Of December 4th

Astro Overview:

Capricorn coming through at the height of Sag season is honestly so CAPPY! LOL.

What I mean is that on the 6th, Mercury enters Capricorn placing us into a no-nonsense style of thinking while Venus joins the Cappy train on the 9th, cementing the no-nonsense energy but this time around love. Expect unexpected breakups, people starting to enforce their boundaries even if others don’t like, and in fact, especially the ones they don’t like.

We have a Full Moon in Gemini on the 7th which is great for supercharged creative thinking, gathering with your gal pals over vision boards and champs while struggling to choose between comfort or going for the unknown leap for something we desperately want.

CAPRICORN:

With both Venus and Mercury entering your sign this week prepare yourself for heart/mind conflict in just about every area of your life where you have been sitting on the fence. What Spirit is suggesting is that you take this time to be still and meditate as the Full Moon comes in and again on your actual birthday. Ask for downloads and easy to activate guidance from your angels. RED FLAG: If you live in a cold region be mindful of your joints getting inflamed – take extra warm salt baths and do some simple stretching every morning. SWEET SPOT: Doors and opportunities will be open and available to you in the career sector at the start of the New Year. Are you ready?

