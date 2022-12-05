ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Val Kilmer Forced To Pull Out Of ‘Willow’ Series Due To Health Issues

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytmdF_0jXyGBEi00

Val Kilmer was unable to reprise his role as Madmartigan in the newly released Disney+ sequel of Willow. The executive producer, Jonathan Kasdan, explained that his absence was due to the continued struggle with his health during the Covid pandemic. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had a tracheotomy and chemotherapy to treat his disease.

“As COVID overtook the world, it became insurmountable; we were prepping in the spring of the year that it was most happening. And Val reluctantly didn’t feel he could come out,” Jonathan Kasdan shared with Entertainment Weekly. “We had to figure out a way to preserve the story we wanted to tell with him about how his story was playing out.”

Val Kilmer showed interest in reprising his role in the ‘Willow’ series

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10huoF_0jXyGBEi00
WILLOW, l-r: Joanne Whalley, Val Kilmer, 1988, ph: Keith Hamshere/©MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

Jonathan Kasdan told the news outlet that he approached an optimistic Val Kilmer at the beginning of the production with the opportunity of hopes of participating.

“I remember going to see Val right after this thing started to get some momentum, and I said, ‘Listen, we’re doing this and the whole world wants Madmartigan back and he was like, ‘Not as much as I do,” Kasdan recalled. “He embraced me when I left. He picked me up, and he said, ‘See? I’m still super strong.’ And I was like, ‘Great.’ We started building out the first season with the intent of having him appear. [It wasn’t clear we couldn’t get him] until pretty late in the process, frankly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Wa0C_0jXyGBEi00
WILLOW, Val Kilmer, 1988, © MGM/courtesy Everett Collection, WLW 046, Photo by: Everett Collection (399)

Kasdan still hopes Val Kilmer can still be in the series

Although Kilmer’s absence from Willow‘s first season is regrettable, Jonathan Kasdan believes that the 62-year-old might still be able to make a comeback to the big screen.

“We wanted to leave open the door to any possibility in the future and also honor the spirit of him,” he said. “We’ve tried to do that and work with him in a way so that he is felt and heard, if not seen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSWid_0jXyGBEi00
WILLOW, Val Kilmer, 1988, (c) MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

Jonathan Kasdan also sincerely hopes that Kilmer will be able to appear in the second season of Willow if a decision to produce it is made.

Comments / 3

LJWR
4d ago

It was a good movie. I haven't watched the series yet. Hope Val Kilmer heals, bless his heart.

Reply
5
Related
IndieWire

Val Kilmer ‘Willow’ Cameo Scrapped Due to ‘Insurmountable’ COVID Protocols

Val Kilmer delighted fans with his “Top Gun: Maverick” cameo earlier this year, but he came close to reprising another one of his beloved 1980s roles in 2022. In addition to his return to the United States Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor program, he almost went back to the fantasy world of “Willow.” In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Willow” showrunner Jonathan Kasdan revealed that Kilmer came very close to reprising his role as Madmartigan on the Disney+ series. “We really wanted Val to come be in the show,” Kasdan said. “And Val really wanted to come out and be in the...
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer Forced To Back Out of Role in New Series Due To Health Concerns

Val Kilmer has definitely seen better days. The legendary actor was reportedly forced to give up reprising his role in “Willow” because of his ongoing medical problems. Previously, Kilmer starred as Madmartigan in the 1988 original movie. According to showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, Kilmer must back out of the...
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Found Dead Outside Factory

"Sopranos" and "Green Book" actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead after his body was reportedly dumped near a sheet metal factory in New York, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
musictimes.com

Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans

Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
DoYouRemember?

Meet ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter’s Children, Including His Transgender Son

John Ritter, known for his role in the sitcom Three’s Company, was married to his ex-wife, Nancy Morgan, for 19 years, and they had three children: Jason, Carly, and Tyler. In 1999, he wedded Amy Yasbeck, and they had a girl, Stella Ritter. Sadly four years later in 2003, he collapsed while on set at 8 Simple Rules and was rushed to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with aortic dissection, leading to his death a few hours later at 54.
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Poses With Daughter Wearing Some Iconic ‘Wonder Woman’ Armor

The original Wonder Woman TV series aired through the 1970s but Lynda Carter has kept its legacy alive and well to this day. These days, Gal Gadot wields the Lasso of Truth but fans of the Amazing Amazon got to see Carter in Wonder Woman 1984 as Asteria, a warrior who’s been at this hero business for a long time. Well, though that film’s been out for two years, Carter had a fun, new surprise to share that revealed her in Wonder Woman’s war helmet, featured in a behind-the-scenes photo.
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
9K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy