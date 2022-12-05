ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Saginaw News

New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City

BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Food and clothing pantry at New Beginnings Ministries

Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Hurley Children’s Hospital received a token of appreciation from a grateful mother. Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth. Updated: 24 minutes...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint

FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

High school event raises $7K for local families

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The Amazing Race event raises money to help local families in need through the holiday season. The mad dash for cash took place Friday morning throughout the Saginaw Township school.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours...
SAGINAW, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday

SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. Kids with incarcerated parents receive extra love during holiday toy drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The 3rd Annual Holiday...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy