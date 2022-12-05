Read full article on original website
New Aviator Cookie Co. store soars into Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — Midland-based Aviator Cookie Co. is expanding with a second location in the Great Lakes Bay Region. Owner Chris Welch, who is also a full-time airline pilot, said he’s excited for his bakery to become part of the Bay City community. “We’ve had customers that...
Mid-Michigan cookie shop opening second location
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A cookie shop is taking off in mid-Michigan. Aviator Cookie Company is opening its second location on Saturday. Commercial airline pilot Chris Welch opened the original storefront on Main Street in Midland when the pandemic grounded his day job, and it’s been a success.
More than 200 applicants warm up to Saginaw’s furnace replacement program
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw City Hall officials anticipate another robust turnout during the second weekend where residents can apply to receive replacement furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, officials said. Staff processed 215 applications Saturday, Dec. 3, when residents showed up to City...
Food and clothing pantry at New Beginnings Ministries
Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Hurley Children’s Hospital received a token of appreciation from a grateful mother. Christmas Town Fun Run returns to Frankenmuth. Updated: 24 minutes...
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A Fenton business owner is working to reopen two of his restaurants after a fire caused them to close in June. Mark Hamel, the owner, discussed how long it might be before the doors open again. “I guess this is the reason why you have insurance,...
Final weekend to apply for Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The last weekend for residents to apply for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program will be this Saturday, Dec. 10. Residents who would like to apply for the first phase, furnaces, can do so on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, room 205. Potential applicants must bring valid identification, a copy of their current utility bill or deed, documentation of income, and a completed MIHAF application if necessary, the city said in the press release.
How are people in Bay City dealing with Veterans Memorial Bridge being closed?
BAY CITY, MI— As the closure of Veterans Memorial Bridge stretches past its third day, residents and visitors in Bay City have been vocal about how they really feel about current bridge conditions. Social media posts have been circulating about the conditions of the two remaining open bridges, Independence...
$33.5M project would build new YMCA in downtown Flint
FLINT, MI -- The Greater Flint YMCA, a fixture in the city for 143 years, wants to move to a new, $33.5-million facility in downtown that would include apartments, retail and office space on Harrison Street near the Mass Transportation Authority transit center. Representatives of the YMCA and the Uptown...
12th Annual Tamale taste-off returns to Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI-- After a three-year pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saginaw’s yearly Tamale taste-off is back. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec 18, in the gymnasium at Nouvel Catholic High School, 2555 Wieneke Rd. A release from La Unión Cívica Mexicana director...
High school event raises $7K for local families
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Heritage High School’s Amazing Race event raised more than $7,000 this year in just 20 minutes. The Amazing Race event raises money to help local families in need through the holiday season. The mad dash for cash took place Friday morning throughout the Saginaw Township school.
CEO of Merrill in Saginaw donates $100K to Hemlock schools
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. Restaurants rebuilding from fire, hoping to reopen at the end of 2023. Updated: 6 hours...
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
Vets Bridge in Bay City stuck open ‘indefinitely’
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Vets Bridge in Bay City is stuck open indefinitely, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. The bridge got stuck open Tuesday afternoon, making it the second of the city’s four bridges to be closed to motorists. The nearby Liberty Bridge has been closed for...
Liberty Bridge reopening, tolling free through March 2023
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Liberty Bridge in Bay City is set to reopen soon, and tolling will be free until March. Lynn Pavlawk, general manager for Bay City Bridge Partners, made the announcement on Dec. 7. “I am so excited to be able to announce that our...
Saginaw County Governmental Center to close early Friday
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Governmental Center will close early Friday, Dec. 9, officials said. The Old Saginaw City district-based facility — including the courthouse operating within it — will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before employees close services to participate in a holiday celebration for county workers.
Shop small and support Saginaw-area teen entrepreneurs at mini holiday market
SAGINAW, MI — Holiday shoppers will have a unique opportunity to support young entrepreneurs and find one-of-a-kind gifts this weekend in Saginaw County. Saginaw County’s Rebel Co., a boutique on Gratiot in Shields, is hosting a Young Entrepreneur Mini Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Pearl Harbor relic on display to honor Saginaw native
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City is closed to traffic and it could be some time before it reopens. Kids with incarcerated parents receive extra love during holiday toy drive. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The 3rd Annual Holiday...
Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall to relocate, future undetermined
BURTON, MI - Another Burton landmark business is on its way out. Collette’s Vintage and Antiques Mall is relocating after the owner, Christine Collette, sold both the building and property. Located at 5350 Davison Road, Collette purchased the building in February 2012 from a former Harley-Davidson business that sat...
