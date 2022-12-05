ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC
WREG

Home Depot worker dies after alleged shoplifter’s shove

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Yovone Rasor said she and her husband had plans to retire, travel and visit family during the holidays – even see their new grandchild for the first time. But earlier this week, Yovone said she shared a final moment with her husband, Gary Rasor.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

