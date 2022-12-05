Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill dedicates $9.1 million to affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Police ID Driver Crushed To Death By Steel Beams Being Transported Through Northeast DC
New information has been released by Metropolitan Police investigators after a truck driver was killed when the cargo he was shipping shifted and crushed him to death. Original story - Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police SayRichard William Farmer, 49, of…
cbs17
Man who ran from officers who were serving warrants had a gun, Chapel Hill police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old man ran briefly from police trying to serve him outstanding warrants before being captured. Just after noon on Thursday, officers saw Jared Smith in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill, police said. While trying to serve the...
Johnston County father guilty on charges after 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed himself
Warren Tyler Oser pleaded guilty to failure to store firearms to protect a minor in Johnston County.
newsoforange.com
Hillsborough Home Depot worker who was pushed down by shoplifter, dies
Gary Rasor, a Home Depot worker who on Oct. 18, was pushed to the ground and injured trying to stop a shoplifter, has died from the injuries he sustained that day. The incident happened at the Home Depot at 625 Hampton Pointe in Hillsborough, where Rasor had been an employee for nine years.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Brief Franklin Street Foot Chase Leads to Arrest
Those visiting West Franklin Street around lunch time on Thursday may have witnessed a dramatic scene, as Chapel Hill Police officers chased after a man who then ran into a restaurant. A release from the police department shed light on the incident later in the day. Police said officers spotted...
cbs17
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
cbs17
Harnett County gaming employees arrested for having 68 machines, sheriff says
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.
84-year-old struck, killed in Durham County intersection
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday afternoon in Durham County.
Greensboro Family Dollar considered ‘total loss’ after fire; 1 wanted for information
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is seeking a person of interest who may have knowledge about a fire that occurred on Sunday morning. At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, GPD officers and firefighters came to the Family Dollar on 1435 East Cone Boulevard after getting a report of a fire inside the […]
cbs17
NC Highway Patrol investigates fatal Durham crash involving elderly man
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday evening. On Wednesday at 5:48 p.m., the State highway Patrol responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Snowhill Road at Torredge Road in Durham County. The preliminary...
16-year-old killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A teenager was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Just before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart...
Former Granville sheriff will spend 18 months behind bars for falsifying records
OXFORD, N.C. — A jury on Thursday decided within hours that former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was guilty of obstruction of justice and other charges. Wilkins, who was suspended from that job in 2019, has been the subject of multiple ongoing investigations of his office. In this case,...
Man escapes patrol car after being arrested for outstanding warrant in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man escaped an attempt to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, police say. On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with Graham Police Department responded to a “disturbance” on East Parker Street. One of the people involved in the disturbance, Timothy Watlington, had an outstanding order for arrest, according to […]
cbs17
Former Granville County Sheriff convicted of failing to report murder threat, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted on Wednesday for obstruction and falsely obtaining property, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman. On Wednesday, Wilkins was convicted on six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense and six counts of felony obstruction...
Authorities search for man accused of killing his father in Lee County
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for Joseph Kelly, who is accused of killing his father in November.
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
cbs17
Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
Former fiancée of frequent impaired driver shares harrowing story of addiction
DURHAM, N.C. — The former fiancée of Blake Nichols Grady, the man charged with hitting and killing a cyclist and injuring a deputy Sunday while he was on drugs, tells WRAL News that Grady struggled with drugs and toiled with his dependency. Alexis Candelaria, the former fiancée and...
WREG
Home Depot worker dies after alleged shoplifter’s shove
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Yovone Rasor said she and her husband had plans to retire, travel and visit family during the holidays – even see their new grandchild for the first time. But earlier this week, Yovone said she shared a final moment with her husband, Gary Rasor.
wfmynews2.com
Man facing multiple charges after killing woman on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.
