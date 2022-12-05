ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Photos: Helias girls basketball tops John Burroughs at Sophie Cunningham Classic

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfZS2_0jXyF9WI00

COLUMBIA – Adalyn Koelling scored a game-high 27 points to lead Helias Catholic past John Burroughs 60-57 on Sunday at the Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College.

Helias (5-0) and Burroughs (5-1) are two of the top-ranked teams in Missouri Class 5 this season.

Koelling's 27 points earned her the Most Valuable Player honor for Helias. Mikah Edwards added 15 points in the victory, while Ava Morris added 11.

Allie Turner scored a team-high 22 points for Burroughs, earning team Most Valuable Player honors, while Monet Witherspoon added 20 points.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Sophia Scheller:

Sophie Classic - Helias Catholic vs. John Burroughs

Photos from Sophia Scheller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLB3X_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHAX0_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yjiuI_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wn5Iw_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qd1wd_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0Tmg_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9Fiv_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gn4WK_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EOtY_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esJZj_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuwAn_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10j8PZ_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqTwh_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36OgOw_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Fo8P_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2umwqc_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXKef_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upo2n_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUJrp_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoHXe_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aVY7N_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F7HOy_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v51fL_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7ZQZ_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXtbo_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OwncX_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rcj3T_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGEdH_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5rWY_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hv4QE_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAgXy_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4147Uy_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YePIU_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rDwp_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUOcz_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5crE_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nCEU_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9HoA_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KduGc_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L8UAf_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p77i8_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Efr0t_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=205YwV_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUH2Y_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fBpS_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rx0fM_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpiEA_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x71tw_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By6sP_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oXx3w_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Zh1d_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyWpq_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10j2xf_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBoJD_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNCcp_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtDCE_0jXyF9WI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDA0x_0jXyF9WI00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

NCAA Football: Florida at Missouri

Nov 16, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom reacts to play during the second half against the Florida Gators at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
COLUMBIA, MO
KU Sports

A deeper look at unbeaten Missouri ahead of Saturday's latest edition of the Border War rivalry vs. Kansas

There’s been a recent push — it seems mostly from Missouri fans — for the unbeaten Missouri Tigers to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll. This week, Mizzou picked up two votes in the poll, which means two voters had them 25th or one voter had them 24th. So, it’s clear they’re closing in on cracking the poll for the first time in a while. And it’s possible that a win on Saturday over the 6th-ranked Jayhawks could be enough to vault them ahead of others receiving votes and into the next week’s poll.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Moberly Area Community College's Columbia campus closed early Thursday due to a possible threat. MACC Vice President Todd Martin told ABC17 News that classes will go on as regularly scheduled Friday. "We were aware of an individual near campus who had threatened harm to themselves and others, (we) locked down campus to The post MACC closed Columbia campus early Thursday due to potential threat; classes go back to normal schedule Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
kjluradio.com

Cole County Historical Society to put up new marker for Wells home

The Cole County Historical Society will erect a new marker for a historical site in Jefferson City this week. The home of former federal Judge Robert Wells was known as Maple Terrace. It has since been torn down, but it used to stand at the site where the Missouri River Regional Library now sits. Historical Society Board Member Michelle Brooks says the home was built in the 1800’s and was unique.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Iberia Woman Injured In Cole County Accident

An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County. The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter

Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Missouri’s governor signs extradition paperwork involving Columbia cold case suspect

Extradition papers have been signed in a high-profile Columbia cold case that dates to 1984. Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, tells 939 the Eagle that the governor has signed the papers involving 59-year-old James Wilson, a former Columbia resident. The Rock Bridge graduate is charged with the horrific 1984 kidnapping, rape and attempted murder of a woman who was abducted while walking to work. Court documents describe the victim as a complete stranger to Wilson.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event

UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Reward now offered for information about missing Ashland teen

The family of a missing Boone County teen is now offering a reward. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. On Wednesday, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to...
ASHLAND, MO
abc17news.com

MU condemns racist social media post made by student

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri issued a statement Thursday saying that it condemns a racist social media post recently made by a student. "University of Missouri officials have been alerted to reports of a racist post by an MU student," the statement read. UM System President Mun Choi...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City Council grants historic legacy district status to the Foot District

The Jefferson City Council approves a proposal to designate an area round Lincoln University as an official historic legacy district. The designation was granted to the Historic Foot District, that runs along Lafayette. The area was once home to several Black-owned businesses prior to the urban renewal projects and construction of Highway 50 in the 1960s. Though few historic buildings remain, the Council voted to recognize the area. It’s the first time the City has granted a designation to an area with no landmarks or buildings remaining.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy