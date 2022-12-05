Photos: Helias girls basketball tops John Burroughs at Sophie Cunningham Classic

COLUMBIA – Adalyn Koelling scored a game-high 27 points to lead Helias Catholic past John Burroughs 60-57 on Sunday at the Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College.

Helias (5-0) and Burroughs (5-1) are two of the top-ranked teams in Missouri Class 5 this season.

Koelling's 27 points earned her the Most Valuable Player honor for Helias. Mikah Edwards added 15 points in the victory, while Ava Morris added 11.

Allie Turner scored a team-high 22 points for Burroughs, earning team Most Valuable Player honors, while Monet Witherspoon added 20 points.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Sophia Scheller:

Sophie Classic - Helias Catholic vs. John Burroughs

Photos from Sophia Scheller