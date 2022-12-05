Woman held at gunpoint, with her 3 kids present, during home invasion robbery in Long Beach
An investigation is underway after three men broke into an apartment in Long Beach, held a woman at gunpoint and ransacked the place.The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Beverly Plaza, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman's three children were home at the time, but neither they nor the woman were hurt. It's not clear what exactly the suspects took from the home.
