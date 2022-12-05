ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Harlem Globetrotters announce North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena dates

By Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Comedy and athleticism meet when the Harlem Globetrotters bring their unique brand of basketball to Simmons Bank Arena.

The Globetrotters announced they will be at Simmons Bank Arena on April 7 for a 7:30 p.m. game against long-time and long-suffering foes the Washington Generals. Tickets start at $27 up to $113, plus service charges, with a 5:30 to 6 p.m. Magic Pass for $25 from Ticketmaster or the arena box office .

The North Little Rock stop is part of the Globetrotters 2023 World Tour . Founded in 1926 with its first game in 1927, the team has a 97-year history.

