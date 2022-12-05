Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Details provided on Slash Creek bridge replacement
In Hatteras village, Slash Creek Bridge No. 8 is due to be replaced by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The bridge carries NC 12 through Hatteras village to the NCDOT ferry dock for the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferries. The existing bridge, built in 1956, has been deemed structurally deficient “due to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Melody Clopton named new Kitty Hawk Town Manager
In a statement released on Dec. 6, the Kitty Hawk Town Council announced the selection of Melody Clopton as the Town Manager, effective immediately. Clopton succeeds Andy Stewart, who had been town manager for six years before the town announced his sudden resignation on Nov. 1. The one-paragraph statement released at that time gave no reason for his departure. Clopton, who has 12 years of experience with the Town and was serving as Administrative Services Director at the time of Steward’s resignation, was then appointed to the role of Interim Town Manager.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bringing it back home: Steve Basnight reflects on growth as an educator while coming back to where at all began
Steve Basnight is officially the new superintendent of Dare County Schools, a position he hoped to fill for years. Basnight had formally retired as superintendent of Hyde County Schools after dedicating 37 years to public education, but is grateful and excited to take on this new endeavor in a county he has always called home.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck and Manteo athletes bring top performances to track and field competitions
Several Currituck and Manteo athletes spent part of the recent holiday break testing their physical limits at two different track and field competitions. The first meet, on November 30 in Elizabeth City, saw teams from Currituck County, John A. Holmes in Edenton, Manteo and Northeastern in Elizabeth City participating in a Polar Bear Meet. The outdoor event on the Northeastern High School track served as an indoor track season opener.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Virginia Mae Giarrusso
Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, died November 28, 2022 at home. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 16, 1947. Memorial service will be held December 10 at 11 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Friends will be received in funeral home lobby immediately following service. Twiford...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe, 97, of Powells Point, died December 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born in Mouth of Wilson, Va. on October 25, 1925. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on December 8 at Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va. with burial to follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Community book discussion set at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Outer Banks
Rev. Roger Butts, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Outer Banks (UUCOB), led a community discussion on “How Democracies Die” in September. In conclusion, he stated: “We discovered that democracies in the 21st century don’t die so much from military coups. Rather, it appears to be an inside job. Democracies are at risk when parties don’t accept defeat, when they don’t lose fair. Democracies die when violent rhetoric and behavior become acceptable and encouraged by political leaders. Democracies die when institutional forbearance, mutual toleration and other unwritten democratic norms are cast aside.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage celebrate 35 years on the Outer Banks
The Gift Garden and American Classics Garage are celebrating 35 years in business on the beach. A celebration of “change and thankfulness” will take place on Saturday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the form of an open house. All are welcome to stop by throughout the day, donate a new toy to the Dare Cares toy drive, grab a bite to eat, stay for giveaways and shop the sale.
Elizabeth City inmate autopsy reveals cause of death
Elizabeth City inmate dies 2 days after being booked in Albemarle District Jail, autopsy reveals cause of death
13newsnow.com
'Very, very heavy' | Elizabeth City neighbors mourn 3-week-old baby
On Nov. 20, police in Elizabeth City were called to investigate the death of a 3-week-old boy. They've charged Tommy Lee Montez with killing him.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Hatteras Inlet channel is realigned; now a federal channel for dredging
Just after noon on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Steve Coulter, chairman of the Dare County Waterways Commission, called and said “it’s signed, sealed and delivered.”. After almost two years, the realignment of Hatteras Inlet is now accomplished. “It’s federal now,” said Coulter. It means that the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Tavern on 12 event to benefit Hatteras Island Meals, Food Pantry
Tavern on 12 in Frisco is hosting a fundraiser after the Hatteras Village Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. Oysters, finger food and a bluegrass band make this community event. Donations go the Hatteras Island Meals and the Cape Hatteras United Methodist Men’s Food...
WITN
Students speak on Columbia high school play being postponed due to concerns over its content
COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - Students at Columbia High School in Tyrrell County had been rehearsing for Wednesday night’s performance of Sweeney Todd, but administrators postponed the play over concerns with its content. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, is about a London barber who kills his customers...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX must-see Christmas Houses
(Part of a continuing series) Getting ready for Christmas at the Southern Shores home of Paul and Carla Borzellino home typically begins in October. At least, that’s when the boxes come out. Filled with more than 100 holiday inflatables, Christmas villages, lights and sparkling decorations, the boxes are unpacked...
islandfreepress.org
Dead whale washes ashore in between Avon and Buxton
On Monday, December 5, Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff responded to an approximately 30-foot-long dead humpback whale in the surf about two miles south of ORV Ramp 38, in between the villages of Avon and Buxton. The Marine Mammal Stranding Network and NOAA were both notified of the incident, and...
Elizabeth City becomes 'Hot Cocoa Capital of the World' during holiday season
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "The Polar Express" put it like this: "Here we only got one rule, never ever let it cool!" Elizabeth City is getting into the holiday spirit with a Hot Cocoa Crawl through Jan. 15, 2023. From cups infused with bourbon syrup, mugs you can decorate...
outerbanksvoice.com
Suspect arrested in Manteo on multiple charges after attempting to flee
(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On December 5, at approximately 1:03 p.m., Dare County Sheriff Doug Dougthie attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Hwy 64 coming toward Manteo from the Pirates Cove area. The vehicle failed to yield to the blue lights and siren and turned into Manteo, where other Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to assist in getting the vehicle stopped in front of the Christmas Shop. Two individuals were detained, and a search was conducted. During the search two handguns, an amount of Cocaine and US Currency were located and seized.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Foxy, OBX SPCA Pet of the Week
This sweet girl is Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Foxy is around one-year-old and loves meeting people of all ages, loves playing outside and is dog friendly. Watch this video to learn more about Foxy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm and Saturday 11...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Cape Hatteras Secondary School Drama Club is ‘singing loud for all to hear’ with production of Elf The Musical Jr.
Hatteras Island residents can embrace their inner “elf” when Cape Hatteras Secondary School Drama Club students present their production of Elf The Musical Jr. The show featuring 19 student performers and 13 technicians opens on December 9, 2022. “Elf The Musical Jr. is a quintessential holiday musical that...
2 large ornaments stolen from Edenton property, suspect wanted
Officers from Edenton police responded to the 400 block of West Queen Street in reference to a larceny on December 04, at 3:18 p.m.
