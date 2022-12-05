ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

Shanquella Robinson’s Frustrated Mother Fire Flames FBI For Failing To Communicate About Criminal Investigation

By Jason "Jah" Lee
Bossip
Bossip
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpqqG_0jXyEcwd00
Source: its.quella_ / Instagram / its.quella_ / Instagram

Shanquella Robinson will have justice come Hell or high water, and her family isn’t biting their tongues for a single syllable when it comes to their baby girl.

BOSSIP previously reported that the FBI opened an investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s extremely shady death, and prosecutors in Mexico have asked that a female suspect be extradited to answer for murder charges. The thing is, that’s about all the information currently available about the case that has captured the attention of millions on social media. Not even the family knows what exactly is going on, and they are frustrated to say the least.

According to what Shanquella’s mother Salamondra Robinson told the UK Independent via NYPost, detectives are saying very little to them about what they know or what leads they have.

“I’m just trying to wait for somebody to be arrested. The FBI is not telling anything,”

The 25-year-old’s “friends” who were some of the last people to see Shanquella alive aren’t saying a whole lot either…

“These people looked me in the face and told me there was no fight in Cabo,” she told the paper, adding that they claimed Shanquella died of alcohol poisoning.

“What did you all do to my child?” Salamondra said she asked the visitors, one of whom she claims broke into a sweat and left.

Why has no one been arrested? Do the police know where the “friends” are right now? What is the FBI doing to assist them if they can’t locate the shady bunch? We need some answers ASAP.

Comments / 8

Regina Phillips
1d ago

You and your husband should Start calling all of them everyday the FBI, Mexico, your local TV and Radio Station whoever until someone does something, don’t stop get you a folder and papers so you can add more papers to it write it down everyday keep the notes and what they said to you about the case, do not let them sweep this under the rug be persistent each and every day, continue this journey until all six of those heartless despicable well planned premeditated murderer’s are put in Mexico prison where they went to commit her murder. I pray that Gods will bless you and all with the strength and power to gets Justice for Shanquella. Keep the public updated on what’s going on with this case, we love you guys and stay safe. Please put pure pressure on these 6 individuals gives them holy Hell keep flashing theirs pictures and make their life miserable.

Reply
9
Related
travelnoire.com

Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition

Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS News

FBI says fugitive caught in Mexico after 9 years on the run — but his wife and another co-conspirator are still at large

A fugitive wanted for his involvement in a criminal drug enterprise has been extradited from Mexico and returned to Tucson, but his wife and another co-conspirator remain at large, the FBI said Monday. Authorities said 45-year-old Manuel Gortari-Redondo was involved in a Tucson-based interstate drug smuggling organization that trafficked marijuana...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Tearful father of Tennessee nurse shot dead lunges at alleged killers in court

The father of a Tennessee nurse who was shot dead while driving to work in 2020 made a dramatic lunge at his daughter’s alleged killers in a Nashville courtroom before getting escorted from the building.Video footage from the courtroom on Tuesday shows the two men accused of killing the 26-year-old nurse, Devaunte Lewis Hill and James Edward Cowan, being ushered into their seats while handcuffed in a pair of matching orange jumpsuits.Seconds later, the victim’s father, Rick Kaufman, is seen rushing towards the plexiglass partition that separates the accused killers from the rest of the court. He then got...
NASHVILLE, TN
Bossip

Mexico Charges Suspect In Shanquella Robinson's Death

Shanquella Robinson’s family is closer to justice after Mexico filed charges against a suspect in her mysterious death. Robinson died shortly after arriving in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, on a group trip with friends. NBC News reports that local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for an American woman.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Friend of Woman Who Died on Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Shanquella Robinson was pronounced dead just a day after arriving in Mexico to celebrate a birthday back in October Nearly a month after Shanquella Robinson died while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, an arrest warrant has been issued for her alleged assailant.  Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor, announced the update in the case Wednesday, stating that Shanquella's Oct. 29 death was femicide — gender-based murder and hate crime. "This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued...
SAN LUCAS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes

A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
People

Police Search for Unknown Suspect After 15-Year-Old Girl is Shot Dead at Ga. Party: 'Please Come Forward'

Laila Harris, 15, 'had her whole life ahead of her' before being shot in a random spray of gunfire outside an event hall A 15-year-old girl was shot to death outside a party at an event hall in Clayton County, Ga., on Saturday night. Local police said the Morrow, Ga., event drew hundreds of local teens from different high schools, and many of these students were spotted fleeing when police arrived at the chaotic scene on Dec. 3. Morrow is about 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. It is unclear who threw the...
MORROW, GA
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy