Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes to play U.S. Bank Stadium in 2023

Adam Uren

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will make a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on their newly announced 2023 Tour, with acclaimed rockers The Strokes playing their first Twin Cities gig in 16 years in support.

The band comprising Antony Kiedis, Flea, Jon Frusciante and Chad Smith confirmed a 23-date global tour on Monday, which includes a show in Minneapolis on Saturday, Apr. 8.

What's more, the opening acts for the show include The Strokes, who haven't played the Twin Cities since a show at The Orpheum in Minneapolis in 2006, and singer-songwriter King Princess.

The same acts will also play the Fargodome two days earlier, on Thursday, Apr. 6.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at redhotchilipeppers.com.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' last Twin Cities show came at Target Center in 2017.