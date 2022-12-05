ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Hilariously Explains TD Celebration vs. Titans

By Dustin Schutte
 4 days ago

A.J. Brown might still have a lot of love for the city of Nashville , but the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver had no plans to take it easy on the Tennessee Titans over the weekend. When he found the endzone, he had something in store for his former team.

Brown had an outstanding performance on Sunday, catching eight passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles posted an impressive 35-10 victory to improve to 11-1 on the year. But the big story came on one of Brown’s touchdowns.

The former Titan broke out an interesting celebration. When asked about the nature of it, Brown provided an awesome answer.

“Today, you know, I’m gonna have to give you this whoopin’,” Brown said , when asked for the inspiration behind his celebration. “But I still love you, though. So, that’s where the hug came in at the end.”

Brown spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Titans. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team in 2019 and earned a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in 2020.

In his first season with Philadelphia, Brown has produced at a high level. The receiver has totaled 950 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 catches. The Eagles still have five games remaining on the NFL schedule.

A.J. Brown Sounds Off on “Random” Drug Test

There’s no question that A.J. Brown’s first season with Philadelphia has gone extremely well. However, his success on the field has led to some frustrating moments.

Following an incredible performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in October, Brown was subjected to the NFL’s random drug test. The receiver sounded off, calling out commissioner Roger Goodell in the process.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol,” Brown wrote on Twitter on Nov. 1. “Rogerrrrr this is not random.”

Brown put up huge numbers against the Steelers, hauling in six catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 victory for the Eagles. You can understand why he might’ve been a little peeved by the situation.

