ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Deliberations have started in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and the judge told jurors to 'set aside' any Trump biases

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WW9ql_0jXyDzxt00
Donald Trump speaking at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nevada, on October 8, 2022, left, and the exterior of Trump Tower, home of the Trump Organization headquarters, in July of 2021, right.

José Luis Villegas/AP, left; Ted Shaffrey/AP, right.

  • Deliberations began Monday in the Trump Organization tax-fraud trial.
  • Jurors must decide if the company is criminally liable for its top financial executives' tax crimes.
  • 'Set aside any personal opinions or biases you may have against Trump,' the judge instructed.

The jury has begun deliberations in the Trump Organization tax-fraud trial in Manhattan — but first, jurors were reminded of their promise to set aside any bias they may have against former President Donald Trump or his company.

"Jurors, you will recall that during jury selection, you promised that you would set aside any personal opinions or biases you may have against Donald Trump or his family," they were instructed by New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who has presided over the six-week trial.

"I now remind you of your promises and remind you that Donald Trump and his family are not on trial here before you," the judge told them as part of hour-long instructions given Monday morning before the start of their deliberations.

Three of the sworn jurors — a full quarter of the jury — said during jury selection that they don't like Trump or his politics . But the three also promised to be fair and to weigh the trial evidence without bias.

It's a mostly minority, mostly middle-class jury that has now been sent to the deliberations room, a room equipped with a laptop, a large monitor, and some 400 financial records, including some that are thousands of pages long.

The jury must determine if two subsidiaries of the former president's company — the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation, both doing business as the Trump Organization — are criminally liable for a decade-long tax-dodge scheme run by the company's two top financial executives.

Both of these executives, ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg and payroll chief Jeffrey McConney , have admitted they systematically broke the law by cooking the payroll books.

Prosecutors have said they did so to save hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes a year for the company's top executives, a half-dozen men one rung down the corporate ladder from the Trump family itself.

To find the subsidiaries guilty of nine tax-related crimes — including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and falsifying records — jurors must agree that Weisselberg and/or McConney intended to enrich the company, not just themselves.

They must acquit the subsidiaries of any counts if they find the two top moneymen acted merely for their own personal gain.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 536

Nick Blake
4d ago

Trump is the head of a crime organization. The fact that he still has supporters proves our education system has failed to educate.

Reply(97)
147
Will Denny
4d ago

His accountant already made a deal with Trump to keep his name out of the fraud case. You know he has already been paid off. if Trump told him he would pay him after the verdict, good luck sucker.

Reply(1)
29
Trumps your Daddy!!!!
4d ago

Lmao Trump will never get a fair Trail. He's the deep states #1 enemy and they will stop at nothing to destroy him because he exposes them all daily

Reply(38)
63
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates

It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

One Former Donald Trump Aide Speculates That Ivanka & Jared Kushner Were the 'FBI Informants' for Mar-a-Lago Documents

Ivanka Trump’s absence on the campaign trail is a tough one for Donald Trump, who reportedly has been trying to get his favorite daughter to change her mind. However, there is one former Trump administration adviser who thinks the reasons for her, and husband Jared Kushner’s political exit go much deeper than wanting to focus on their young family.  Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s attorney from 2006-2018, alleged that the couple is in an alliance with the FBI and were likely the ones who gave them information on the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. “I believe Jared and Ivanka potentially were the moles...
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

766K+
Followers
46K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy