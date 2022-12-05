Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Thuram FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC
Marcus Thuram FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal match between England and France. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. England faces off against France in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
FIFA 23 Quarter Finals Nation Pack: How to Claim Free Reward
FIFA 23 Quarter Finals Nation Pack was granted to players on Dec. 9 to Ultimate Team players celebrating the World Cup quarterfinal matchups in Qatar. The World Cup update is in full swing as the tournament starts to near its finale. The quarterfinals kicked off with a bang with Croatia defeating Brazil on penalties. Netherlands vs. Argentina, England vs. France and Portugal vs. Morocco remain. EA Sports celebrated the release of World Cup Phenoms and the quarterfinals by awarding players a free pack: the Quarter Finals Nation Pack.
Jeremie Frimpong FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Phenom SBC
Jeremie Frimpong FIFA 23 World Cup Phenom SBC went live Dec. 9 at the start of the latest World Cup themed promotion. World Cup Phenoms followed World Cup Stories highlighting the premier young stars in Qatar. According to EA Sports, these items are former Future Stars who are now showing out on the world stage at the biggest international tournament. Though, most will notice that Jules Kounde has never received a Future Stars item. Regardless, this promotion looks like one of the best yet during the World Cup update.
Jonathan David FIFA 23 Challenges: How to Complete the World Cup Phenom Objective
Johnathan David FIFA 23 challenges are now live as the Canadian striker received an objective item for the World Cup Phenoms promotion. World Cup Phenoms followed World Cup Stories highlighting the premier young stars in Qatar. According to EA Sports, these items are former Future Stars who are now showing out on the world stage at the biggest international tournament. Though, most will notice that Jules Kounde has never received a Future Stars item. Regardless, this promotion looks like one of the best yet during the World Cup update.
Morocco boss Walid Regragui warns Portugal they will be taking on 'All of Africa' when his side attempt to create history and become the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final
Morocco manager Walid Regragui has warned Portugal they will be taking on an entire continent as he readies his side for their latest attempt to create history. Morocco became the fourth African country and the first Arab nation to reach the World Cup quarter-finals when beating Spain on penalties in the last 16 but Regragui, who has only been in charge for seven matches, sees no reason why the journey should end here.
Argentina into World Cup semi-final after beating Netherlands on penalties – as it happened
Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream is still alive after Argentina finally overcame the Netherlands in a dramatic, ill-tempered classic
League of Legends Ranked: All 2023 Changes
Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes will be making their way to League of Legends Ranked in 2023. League of Legends' next Ranked season is just on the horizon. As players gear up to take on the new year's competition, Riot Games has revealed that a number of changes are on the way — some of which players might start to see in the PBE soon.
IceManIsaac Reveals 'Zero Recoil' RPK Loadout in Warzone 2
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 gamers consider the RPK as a top-tier weapon, with many options to enhance the fan-favorite LMG. Youtuber IceManIsaac released a "zero recoil" RPK, which some gamers suggest to utilize in the game.
PlayStation Plus Essential Monthly Games: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games December 2022 lineup.
37 Kill World Record Set in Apex Legends
A talented Apex Legends player by the name of Lymo has set a new world record for the number of kills in a Solo vs. Squads game with an impressive 37 kills bein
Gareth Southgate increases security after photos published of his home
The England manager, Gareth Southgate, said he has had to act during the tournament while Raheem Sterling has returned to Qatar
Pokémon GO Mythic Blade Raid Bosses
Pokémon GO's Mythic Blade event has begun, unleashing plenty of new Raid Bosses for Trainers to tackle.
Apex Legends Streamer Shows Off Horizon Secret Feature
Popular Apex Legends streamer Nokokopuffs showed off an interesting feature from Horizon where her footstep audio is significantly reduced when compared to other legends in the game. In the battle royale genre, audio is one of the most important aspects of the game as hearing an enemy advancing toward you...
The Game Awards 2022: All Twitch Viewer Rewards, How to Get
If you're watching The Game Awards 2022 via Twitch, you'll be able to unlock some exclusive content for a variety of games.
How to Get a Raid Key in Modern Warfare 2
With the launch of Season 1 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the game's first Special Ops Raid is set to make its debut. As teased by Infinity Ward since before the release of Modern Warfare 2, Raids are said to be a whole new experience for the franchise — a three-player cooperative engagement requiring teamwork and strategic, puzzle-solving thinking in-between bouts of intense combat that also continues the story of the MW2 Campaign.
Xbox Games With Gold: December 2022
Here's a breakdown of the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December 2022.
All Pokémon GO Raid Bosses December 2022
Information about all the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses appear in December 2022
Warzone 2 TikTok Shows Player Getting Loadout Drop
A Warzone 2 player recently uploaded a TikTok showing himself buying a loadout drop- despite the fact that they were removed from the game. While Warzone 2 has done a lot to distinguish itself from the original Warzone by adding new features, it has also taken some features away. One of the biggest differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2 is the lack of loadout drops in the sequel.
Pokémon GO Terrakion Raid Guide
One of Pokémon GO's latest Raids is Terrakion. Here's what you need to know in order to defeat this Legendary Pokémon.
How to Collect the Hidden Hornswog Hostage in Dragonflight
Where and how to find the Hidden Hornswog Hostage in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.
