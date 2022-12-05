ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' Chase Lucas, Derrick Barnes out, Evan Brown doubtful vs. Vikings

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions have ruled cornerback Chase Lucas, linebacker Derrick Barnes, and guard Kayode Awosika out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Barnes (knee) and Awosika (ankle) did not practice this week. Lucas (hamstring) did not practice Thursday or Friday after not being listed on the team's report Wednesday.
