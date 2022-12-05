Read full article on original website
CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Improves To 9-2 With 30-20 Win Over Hamilton
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Girls Basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a nice 30-20 win over Hamilton. Hamilton’s Mady Wilson had 10 first quarter points, but the Lady Hornets made some adjustments and held her scoreless the remainder of the game. Chillicothe was led by Hope...
7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball Beats Hamilton 37-21
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Hamilton 37-21 on Thursday. Lexy Smith finished with 14 points and Ashlynn Daugherty added 12 points. Emmy Lent scored eight points, Brynley Beemer had two, and Matti Darr notched one. The Lady Hornets improve to 5-2 on the season and will compete...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Audit On Chillicothe R-II School Board Agenda
The Chillicothe R-II School District audit will be part of the agenda for the School Board when they meet Tuesday evening. The meeting begins at 6:30 pm at the district office. Old business includes:. An update on the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion project. Approval of the MSBA policy updates. Under...
Jennifer Hall Trial Scheduled
A jury trial for Jennifer Anne Hall is scheduled May 15th, 2023. Trail setting was held this week in Clinton County Court on the charges against Hall of 1st Degree Murder. The charge is in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe. Hall’s lawyer had filed...
Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County
A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
Four Booked For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four bookings Thursday at area jails. At 7:30 am, 60-year-old William Earl Stoner was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession for a controlled substance. Bond was set at $2,500. At about 9:45 am, 50-year-old Brian Elroy Searle was arrested by Buchanan...
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.
Western District Commissioner Moving
A member of the Livingston County Commission will be moving after the start of the new year. Western District Commissioner Dave Mapel confirmed he has sold his house and plans to eventually move to Florida. He says for now he will be living in another property they own that is near their current residence. He says he will continue to service the Western District on the County Commission.
Chillicothe Pet License Due
Pet licenses are due for the City of Chillicothe at the end of December. The forms were mailed to Chillicothe residents in their October CMU bill. City officials ask that pet owners fill out the form provided and bring (or mail) it into City Hall along with proof of rabies vaccination and whether their pet is spayed or neutered.
Flu Cases Rising In Livingston County
The number of reported flu cases is rising. Ann Burchette from the Livingston County Health Center says there was a considerable jump in the past 2 weeks. Burchette says prevention and protecting yourself and others are recommended. She says vaccination for flu and COVID are recommended.
Chillicothe City Council Agenda Includes Grant
A grant presentation is on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at City Hall. Following the approval of bills and salaries, Jeff Arp with MIRMA will have a Grant presentation for the Chillicothe Police Department. City Administrator Roze Frampton will lead a discussion...
Clean Water On County Commission Agenda
Clean Water is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners as they meet Tuesday. The commissioners will meet at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. 10:00, the commissioner will meet with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and concerned citizens about Clean Water. Other items on the...
Traffic Shift In Grundy County
Traffic on the US 65 bridge over Missouri Highway 6 in Grundy County will shift onto the newly completed bridge deck. The contractor began stage one in October 2022. The bridge was narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zone while crews worked in the closed lane. Traffic will be shifted to the newly completed side for stage two. Temporary traffic signals will continue to direct motorists through the work zone.
Booked Following Arrest On Warrant
One new booking at an area jail was reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday. Chillicothe Police Department arrested 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin on a Caldwell County Parole warrant and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
Four Bookings Wednesday At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports four people booked into the area jails Wednesday. 41-year-old Danielle Nicole Turner was arrested by deputies on a Parole warrant and is held at the Macon County Jail with no bond allowed. 42-year-old George Logan Meindardt was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for...
Filing for Municipal Election
Filing for the April 4th Municipal Election Continues through December 27th. Two additional names were added to the list of candidates for Chillicothe City offices on Thursday. Jon Maples filed for the City Constable. Dowell Kincaid filed for 1st Ward City Council. For the Chillicothe R-II School Board. Rodney J...
