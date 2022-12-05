Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Couple Arrested after Meth Lab Found in Home
MT. VERNON – A Mt. Vernon couple has been charged in Jefferson County Court with meth-related offenses after a warrant search of their home reportedly revealed a meth lab and large amounts of meth. According to Mt. Vernon Police Corporal Troy Hails, multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine from 42-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department investigating rural Iuka burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a residence, outbuilding and vehicles at a home in the 3100 block of Old Bethel Road in rural Iuka. The break-in was discovered on Wednesday, but occurred in the past week. Windows and doors were damaged in the home...
kbsi23.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Williamson County identified
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Illinois State Police identified the man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County on Dec. 7. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service on Devils Fork Road in rural Carbondale on Dec. 7 at 12:45 p.m. A...
wfcnnews.com
BREAKING: Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot an armed man this afternoon in a rural area south of Crab Orchard Lake. According to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, they were first called to the scene on a service call...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 7th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a homeless Salem man for a child sex offender registration violation after he was found in a public park. Police report Russell Wimberly was located near the boat dock on the Salem Reservoir. Police say Wimberly was free on bond on another sex offender registration violation at the time of his arrest.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two arrested for armed robbery during July drug deal in Central City
Two people have been arrested for the July armed robbery of a man during an alleged drug transaction. Central City Police Chief Jamie Ramsey says 30-year-old Chyan Phillips of County Farm Road in Kell and 21-year-old Cameron Ross of Frazier Street in Centralia are both accused of going to the alleged victim’s apartment in the 300 block of South Broadway to buy drugs and held up the man instead at gunpoint and took a small amount of money.
KFVS12
Fire rekindles at Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau home destroyed by fire early Sunday morning caught on fire for a second time. Firefighters were again called to the 200 block of North Park Avenue about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, December 5. The fire had rekindled. Crews could be seen dousing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Tuesday on outstanding warrants. 20-year-old Diego Barradas of South Walnut in Farina is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to warrant for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. 27-year-old Evan Dodson of...
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wrul.com
Three Norris City Residents Arrested On White County Warrants
On November 28th, Officer Kody Jones with the Norris City Police Department went to 401 Conger Street to serve a warrant on 31 Roger L Conner. Conner was wanted on the warrant for Domestic Battery/Disorderly Conduct. Conner was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $750. Conner paid bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in White County Court on January 9th at 10 a.m.
hardincoindependent.com
Blessing Houses placed in Rosiclare and Cave In Rock to eradicate hunger one person at a time
Randy Bynum, Amy Oxford, Dana Hoover and Scott Quinn of Heaven’s Kitchen stocked the Blessing Houses that day. When faced with food insecurities, residents of Hardin County are now blessed with a new resource thanks to several community service groups who worked together to bring Blessing Houses to Rosiclare and Cave In Rock.
wish989.com
Mt. Vernon Man Extradited Back to Jefferson County on Arson Warrant
MT. VERNON – A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been returned to Jefferson County after being extradited from Indiana on a warrant charging him with aggravated arson at an Mt. Vernon apartment complex. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Troy Davis was arrested in July in Indianapolis on...
southernillinoisnow.com
SSM St Mary’s and Good Samaritan Hospitals to begin offering household medication disposal
SSM Health Illinois has announced that it has partnered with leading regulated medical waste management company Stericycle, Inc. to offer MedDropTM Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. Stericycle’s MedDropTM kiosks provide community patrons with a free, safe, secure, confidential, and...
KFVS12
Williamson Co. commissioners working on details for issuing liquor license to Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Williamson County commissioners are hammering out details for issuing a liquor license to the new casino under construction at Walker’s Bluff Casino and Resort. Board members are looking at a blanket license that would cover the casino floor, an outdoor venue, the actual hotel and...
FOX2now.com
Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois prison with notorious past
The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was released in exchange for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia. Freed Russians arms dealer released from Illinois …. The federal penitentiary in Marion, Illinois, is where convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois Healthcare announces workforce reductions in 'last resort' decision, cites nat'l. financial issues for hospitals
CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced the elimination or reorganization of 76 positions within senior leadership, management, and corporate services, in what President and CEO Rex Budde says was "truly a last resort." According to a release from SIH, 33 of the positions were already vacant and...
wrul.com
Sork and Young Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
Two local men were sentenced in White County Court yesterday to the Illinois Department of Corrections. 28 year old Levi Sork of Norris City was convicted of Residential Burglary, class 1 felony…he got 6 years. Sork’s case was investigated by the Norris City Police Department. 38 year old Chance Young Fairfield was sentenced to three years for Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, a class 2 felony. Young was investigated by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force. Both individuals were represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Denton Aud prosecuted the case and Judge T Scott Webb was the presiding Judge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Dr Junidi joins SSM Health Medical Group – Illinois
SSM Health Medical Group- Illinois is continuing the expansion of its medical staff in Centralia with the addition of a well-known and respected family medicine provider and general surgeon. Dr. M.A. Junidi’s medical interests include preventative care, routine check-ups, DOT physicals, health assessments and screenings, management of chronic illnesses, endoscopic...
Comments / 0