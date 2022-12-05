Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Schools announces Student of the Year district winners
Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Students of the Year district winners for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades: Sorrento Primary's Barrett Petite, Dutchtown Middle's Shrey Shah, and St. Amant High's Ephraim Craddock. “Congratulations to all of our student of the year honorees. This is not about one moment in...
brproud.com
Dutchtown High’s student of the year overcomes barriers to becomes ‘quiet leader’
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Schools recently shined a spotlight on the 2022-2023 Students of the Year. One of those students is graduating from Dutchtown High School this year and her name is Daniela Chavez. Chavez has an unweighted GPA of 4.54 and weighted GPA of 3.9. Those...
KSLA
Schools offer condolences over deaths of 3 Southern University students
The incident occurred in the 700 block of McCormick Street. Jennifer Archer’s children, Jenna and Michael, say they’re okay with the life without parole sentence.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board honors retiring members
The Ascension Parish School Board recognized two longtime members as they concluded their final meeting before retiring from the board. Ascension Parish Schools thanked them for more than 20 years of service in a social media post that included photos with their families. Following the Nov. 8 election, two new...
theadvocate.com
West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event
The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
Private school adds new safety feature to campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite multiple safety features already in place, Hosanna Christian Academy is taking an extra step to keep faculty, staff, parents, and students safe while on campus. Executive director of the academy, Russell Marino says, “One thing about protecting people is minimizing the risk associated with...
brproud.com
Southern University faculty, mentors mourn loss of Human Jukebox members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
brproud.com
LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
WAFB.com
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
3 members of Southern University band killed in wreck
Three members of the Southern University marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a car crash Tuesday night, according to The Advocate.
Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
brproud.com
Zachary mayoral candidates focus on finish line with runoffs this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The people of Zachary have some decisions to make on who their next Mayor will be. Runoff elections will determine that on Saturday. Councilman Francis Nezianya and Police Chief David McDavid are battling it out for the Mayor Seat in Zachary. It’s an Independent versus a Republican in what’s expected to be a tight race. BRProud has spoken to both just ahead of the election.
brproud.com
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
brproud.com
Tribute ceremony for SU band members killed happening Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Department of Bands will be remembering the lives of three Human Jukebox band members in a tribute ceremony Sunday. The public is invited to gather at the lawn of the Issac Greggs Band Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
theadvocate.com
Fiery Crab launches 'Share a Meal' donation drive to support domestic violence survivors
The Fiery Crab's season of giving begins now with the new "Share a Meal" Initiative. The seafood restaurant will support the Iris Domestic Violence Center in Baton Rouge by donating meals for the holidays. Customers dining at any of the restaurant's 13 locations in South Louisiana can purchase a meal...
brproud.com
Shaun Ferguson says NOPD retirement was family-centered decision
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson addressed the public just one day after he announced his retirement from the force. On Wednesday, Ferguson stood at the police podium for the final moments of his career, If it was one thing the police chief made clear, it was that his retirement was a family-centered decision and he was not forced out of office.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man nicknamed “Bub” accused of home improvement fraud
HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for Leche “Bub” Gatlin, 28, of Springfield. Gatlin is wanted “in connection with two different incidents in 2021 and 2022,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The 28-year-old is accused of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
Comments / 0