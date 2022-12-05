ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Schools announces Student of the Year district winners

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the 2022-23 Students of the Year district winners for fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades: Sorrento Primary's Barrett Petite, Dutchtown Middle's Shrey Shah, and St. Amant High's Ephraim Craddock. “Congratulations to all of our student of the year honorees. This is not about one moment in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish School Board honors retiring members

The Ascension Parish School Board recognized two longtime members as they concluded their final meeting before retiring from the board. Ascension Parish Schools thanked them for more than 20 years of service in a social media post that included photos with their families. Following the Nov. 8 election, two new...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

West Feliciana essay winner rewarded at event

The St. Francisville Area Foundation and KG&L Capital Management sponsored an essay contest asking students to write about “What makes West Feliciana a special place to live?" Students who placed in the essay contest were recognized with cash prizes at a St. Francisville Area Foundation program Nov. 10. Students...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Private school adds new safety feature to campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite multiple safety features already in place, Hosanna Christian Academy is taking an extra step to keep faculty, staff, parents, and students safe while on campus. Executive director of the academy, Russell Marino says, “One thing about protecting people is minimizing the risk associated with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student supports moms facing food insecurities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) Kristina Dezendorf is the founder of The Baton Rouge Moms Network. It’s a resource helping to tackle food insecurity. “We have really grown since we first started,” said Dezendorf. Dezendorf is a graduate student at Louisiana State University. In January 2021, she was searching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Three Southern University Human Jukebox band members hit, killed while changing flat tire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge community is mourning after three Southern University Human Jukebox band members were struck and killed along I-49 in north Louisiana Tuesday evening. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop E, 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, Texas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, Texas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary mayoral candidates focus on finish line with runoffs this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The people of Zachary have some decisions to make on who their next Mayor will be. Runoff elections will determine that on Saturday. Councilman Francis Nezianya and Police Chief David McDavid are battling it out for the Mayor Seat in Zachary. It’s an Independent versus a Republican in what’s expected to be a tight race. BRProud has spoken to both just ahead of the election.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Tribute ceremony for SU band members killed happening Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Department of Bands will be remembering the lives of three Human Jukebox band members in a tribute ceremony Sunday. The public is invited to gather at the lawn of the Issac Greggs Band Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Family donates toys in honor son during Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One family is giving a little bit of Christmas back to their community in honor of the son they lost. It’s Christmas time, and over at the Central Police Department, volunteers cut and wrap up toys and gifts to give to those in need.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Shaun Ferguson says NOPD retirement was family-centered decision

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Former New Orleans Police Department Supt. Shaun Ferguson addressed the public just one day after he announced his retirement from the force. On Wednesday, Ferguson stood at the police podium for the final moments of his career, If it was one thing the police chief made clear, it was that his retirement was a family-centered decision and he was not forced out of office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales

Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
GONZALES, LA

