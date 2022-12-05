ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenny Smith decked Shaq into a Christmas tree on the NBA on TNT set and fans loved it

It takes a lot to push around Shaquille O’Neal and his seven-foot frame, but Kenny Smith did just that and then some on the set of NBA on TNT. On Tuesday during the broadcast, Smith and Shaq were in the middle of a segment when suddenly, the pair got up from the desk and ran towards the back of the set. Hilariously, Smith then checked Shaq into the giant Christmas tree at the side of the set as they were running, with the former Los Angeles Laker falling right through with only his feet sticking out.
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years Together Following NBA Coach's Alleged Affair

A rep for Long confirms to PEOPLE that the engaged couple are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]" Nia Long and Ime Udoka are going their separate ways. A source exclusively confirms to PEOPLE that Long, 51, and Udoka, 45, have ended their 13-year-relationship after the former Boston Celtics head coach allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the team's organization. "The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life," the source says. A rep for Long also confirms the couple...
