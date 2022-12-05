It takes a lot to push around Shaquille O’Neal and his seven-foot frame, but Kenny Smith did just that and then some on the set of NBA on TNT. On Tuesday during the broadcast, Smith and Shaq were in the middle of a segment when suddenly, the pair got up from the desk and ran towards the back of the set. Hilariously, Smith then checked Shaq into the giant Christmas tree at the side of the set as they were running, with the former Los Angeles Laker falling right through with only his feet sticking out.

