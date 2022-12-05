Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Do you live in an ingredient household?
The term "ingredient household" has been making rounds on TikTok, but the term has been making it into Google searches for years.
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WATE
Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
WATE
Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022
(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
wvlt.tv
‘They are home bound’ | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs
A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight to Knoxville canceled
Hundreds of thousands of travelers will take to the sky and hit the road in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That also could mean some hiccups along the way.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
wvlt.tv
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
Atlas: An emaciated dog's roadmap to recovery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Atlas, the golden retriever mix, has a social following. Every Facebook post about him gets hundreds of likes and comments. There are T-shirts saying, "Broken but not forgotten, fighting for Atlas," and people across East Tennessee applying to be his forever home. Atlas is loved by...
Oak Ridge woman waiting for refund after contractor’s unfinished work
An elderly widow paid a handyman to make some minor changes to her home in Oak Ridge, but it didn't work out that way.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
