Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville's Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022

(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

'They are home bound' | Volunteers needed in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Food Ministry has hundreds of volunteers, but they’re in need of a new generation of volunteers to take on a growing need in the county. It’s a day of appreciation for the hundreds of volunteers who serve at Sevier County Food Ministries. Walters...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County couple waits weeks for solar panel repairs

A couple in Loudon County has been having trouble with their new solar system since June. The system is supposed to store battery power to keep their water well and two refrigerators running in case severe weather knocks out electrical power, but they told WATE's Don Dare communicating with the company has been difficult.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

MEDIC in 'critical need' of certain blood types

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Atlas: An emaciated dog's roadmap to recovery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Atlas, the golden retriever mix, has a social following. Every Facebook post about him gets hundreds of likes and comments. There are T-shirts saying, "Broken but not forgotten, fighting for Atlas," and people across East Tennessee applying to be his forever home. Atlas is loved by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN

