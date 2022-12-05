ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

All lanes open after crash on Westbound I-80 snarls Bay Bridge traffic

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgAvN_0jXyC2Ea00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — All lanes are open again after a traffic collision on westbound I-80 east of Fremont Street in San Francisco snarled traffic earlier. Residual delays are expected, according to 511 SF Bay , further complicating a morning commute already impacted by rainy conditions.

Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested

The collision is adding to wet-weather commuter woes with BART service also disrupted in San Francisco due to a downed tree on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

On-ramp closed after fatal collision in East Bay: CHP

DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Great Highway to remain car free on weekends

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors voted to keep the Great Highway car free on weekends until 2025. It’s been car free for about a year-and-a-half from Friday at noon to Monday at 6 a.m. — the city has been debating if it should stay open to cars all the time. San Francisco supervisors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

BMW driver dies in speed-related crash on Dublin freeway connector

DUBLIN – A speeding BMW driver died following a crash early Thursday morning on a freeway connector ramp  in Dublin, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.  The driver was in a silver 2001 BMW 540i traveling on the ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580 to northbound Interstate Highway 680 at about 3:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the car. The BMW hit the concrete divider wall and overturned with the 31-year-old man inside in a seatbelt, CHP spokesperson Officer Tyler Hahn said. The man died at the scene.    The connector was closed for a little more than an hour to allow CHP officers to investigate the crash, Hahn said.
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Hazmat investigation underway in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – Crews are on the scene of a hazardous materials investigation in Pacifica, according to a tweet from the North County Fire Authority. The investigation is in the 1100 block of Crespi Drive. People are being asked to avoid the area. The North County Fire Authority serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica. […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a crash in San Jose Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street at about 7:32 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said the driver is cooperation with the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose faces grim record after traffic fatality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Another person has died from a car crash on San Jose streets: this crash has San Jose breaking a grim record of now 61 deadly traffic fatalities.  A pedestrian was hit and killed last night in south San Jose at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard near the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police investigate Thursday morning homicide

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – Vallejo police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide, according to a press release. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street around 5:34 a.m. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was subsequently pronounced dead […]
VALLEJO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy