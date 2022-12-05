All lanes open after crash on Westbound I-80 snarls Bay Bridge traffic
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — All lanes are open again after a traffic collision on westbound I-80 east of Fremont Street in San Francisco snarled traffic earlier. Residual delays are expected, according to 511 SF Bay , further complicating a morning commute already impacted by rainy conditions.Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested
The collision is adding to wet-weather commuter woes with BART service also disrupted in San Francisco due to a downed tree on the tracks.
