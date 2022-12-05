Read full article on original website
Douglas H. King of Las Vegas, and formerly of Hampton Bays, Dies November 9
Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on November 9, with family at his side. He was 68. He was born on March... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company’s bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A person who found a credit card in the Bridgehampton King Kullen parking lot turned the card in to Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29. Police said they were able to get the contact number for the owner, who came to headquarters to retrieve the card. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — Village Police responded to a Main Street boutique on December 1 and spoke to the owner, who said that on October ... 8 Dec 2022 by Staff Writer.
Catherine Roesel Bishop of Southampton Dies November 28
Catherine Roesel Bishop, 98, died on November 28, 2022, surrounded by family, in the Southampton home she moved into 75 years ago. Catherine was born on July 10, 1924 to... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
Richard R. Ferrara of Southampton Dies November 21
Richard Robert Ferrara, known to his family and friends as Dick, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at eighty-one years old. He is survived by his wife, Katherine Ferrara;... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
Southampton Police Reports for the Week of December 8
SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed a check using his company’s bank account. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A... more. Eddy Sanchez Romero, 28, of Mastic Beach was arrested on December 2 at 10:13 p.m. in...
James Kiernan To Be Appointed Chief of Southampton Town Police Department
Southampton Town Police Captain James Kiernan has been chosen as the next chief of the town’s department. He is scheduled to be appointed at a special Town Board meeting on... more. Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on ... 9 Dec...
Westhampton Beach Village Board Considers 45-Unit Condo Development
The Westhampton Beach Village Board continues to weigh whether to grant a special exception permit for a developer’s plan to build 45 condo units, including seven designated for affordable housing,... more. Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on ... 9 Dec...
Green Lights for Southampton Village Ocean Rescue
Legislation signed by Governor Kathy Hochul in July has officially designated Southampton Village Ocean Rescue as an emergency rescue and first aid squad, allowing its members to display a green... more. When the Pierson/Bridgehampton girls basketball team hosted Westhampton Beach in a nonleague game on December ... by Drew Budd.
On-Demand Shuttles Will Be Extended to East Hampton as Suffolk County Revamps Bus Service
Suffolk County will move forward with plans to revamp its bus system, first aired in 2020, that will eliminate two little-used lines serving East Hampton but replace them with an... more. SOUTHAMPTON VILLAGE — A business owner visited Southampton Village Police headquarters on November 29 to report someone had cashed...
NY Reports Redlining Alive and Well in Rochester, Syracuse, and on Long Island
"Redlining, the practice of discriminatory lending or insurance practices, is alive and well on Long Island and in the cities of Rochester and Syracuse, according to a new report from the New York Department of Financial Services. "This report sheds a light on the barriers that communities of color, who have historically faced discrimination when seeking a mortgage, continue to face when it comes to making the dream of homeownership a reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "With our state in the midst of a housing crisis, practices like redlining not only restrict New Yorkers' access to homeownership, but also threaten affordability...
Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno
A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
Police: Passenger Dies After Nugent Drive Crash
Update December 7, 4 p.m.: Passenger Dies, Driver Injured in Crash A 90-year-old Southold man died Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was a passenger in drove off Nugent Drive... more. Douglas H. King of Las Vegas and formally of Hampton Bays died from cancer on ... 9 Dec 2022...
Accident Investigation Closes Nugent Drive Wednesday Morning
Nugent Drive in Northampton and Riverside is closed to eastbound traffic starting at the Pinehurst Boulevard intersection due to an accident investigation Wednesday morning, according to Southampton Town Police. Police... more. Southampton Town Police Captain James Kiernan has been chosen as the next chief of the ... by Kitty Merrill.
Facing Hurdles, Owner May Seek To Sell Beach Lot in Sag Harbor for Preservation
Facing stiff resistance from the Harbor Committee of Sag Harbor Village to their bid for a permit to build a house that cannot meet required 75-foot shoreline setbacks, the owners... more. SAG HARBOR — Two reports of drivers leaving the scene of an accident were logged with Village Police last...
Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse
Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
Checkers reopens 1st of 4 updated units on Long Island
Checkers has reopened its restaurant in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York after an extensive upgraded design. The opening marks the first of four re-openings of upgraded restaurants taking place across Long Island, according to a press release. The Lake Ronkonkoma unit is owned by franchisees Manjit Singh and Paramjit Josan and...
Southampton Knitters Undertake Labor of Love Every Wednesday in Southampton
Over 2,000 hand-knitted scarves, neck warmers, hats and garments have been donated to people in need thanks to a handful of generous women who spend their Wednesday afternoons from 2... more. The annual lighting of the Big Duck in Flanders for the holidays was held on ... by Staff Writer.
Tolls on Atlantic Beach Bridge set to rise 50 percent
Tolls are set to increase on the Atlantic Beach Bridge beginning Jan. 1, after a “rigorous review,” the Nassau County Bridge Authority said earlier this week. On Tuesday night, one Long Breach resident raised strong objections at a City Council meeting, and asked the council to speak with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman about halting the increase.
Bellport.com owner retires site
At the age of 78, editor and publisher Larry Sribnick has decided to retire and close the site by the end of the month. The Sribnicks have lived in Bellport for over 40 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty
An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
