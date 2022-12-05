Norma Lurline Gulley, 92, of Christopher, IL went to be with the lord on Thursday December 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 5, 1930 in Coello, IL to Pleas and Mary (Yates) Bullock. She married David L. Gulley on March 29, 1952 and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1978.

CHRISTOPHER, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO