Norma Lurline Gulley-Christopher, IL
Norma Lurline Gulley, 92, of Christopher, IL went to be with the lord on Thursday December 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 5, 1930 in Coello, IL to Pleas and Mary (Yates) Bullock. She married David L. Gulley on March 29, 1952 and he preceded her in death on October 7, 1978.
SIH announces that 76 leadership positions will be eliminated, reorganized
CARBONDALE — SIH, the region’s largest healthcare provider, announced today that 76 positions within senior leadership, management and corporate services would be eliminated or reorganized. Here’s a link to the story at the Southern Illinoisan.
