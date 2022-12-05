Read full article on original website
Related
franklincounty-news.com
Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday
JEFFERSON CITY — Marijuana legalization in Missouri takes effect Thursday, capping a 50-year effort to end prohibition and allowing individuals to legally possess 3 ounces or less of marijuana flower. Here’s the link to the story at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
franklincounty-news.com
Hearing on challenge to ending cash bail in Illinois delayed after amendments
(The Center Square) – After lawmakers approved amendments to the SAFE-T Act that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, a lawsuit challenging the measure’s implementation will now be heard Dec. 20, just 11 days before no cash bail is to take effect. Here’s a link to the story at...
franklincounty-news.com
New 730 area code coming to Southern Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD — A new 730 area code overlaying the current 618 area code will be introduced in Southern Illinois next year, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced Wednesday. Here’s the link to the story.
franklincounty-news.com
Give SI campaign nets $251,000 for local charities on Giving Tuesday
MARION — Michelle Snyder said she knew Southern Illinoisans were generous, but even she was surprised by the region’s response to the 2022 Giving Tuesday campaign led by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. Here’s a link to the story at the Southern Illinoisan.
franklincounty-news.com
Illinois veterans’ remains finally come home from Pearl Harbor after the Navy identifies them using DNA
In a cemetery amid the cornfields of downstate Illinois last month, a military honor guard fired shots in salute before the remains of World War II veteran Keith Tipsword was lowered into the ground. Here’s a link to the story at Chicago Tribune.
