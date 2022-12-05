Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Homicide investigation underway after Gainesville man's body found in Micanopy
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death in Micanopy as a homicide, a spokesperson said. Thursday afternoon the Sheriff's Office identified the man as 37-year-old Corey Grimmage, from Gainesville. A person called around 12:20 PM Wednesday to report he found a body, the...
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
WCJB
Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an active crime scene with law enforcement present at a gas station in Starke. This is taking place at 312 W Brownlee St. at a Circle K in Starke. The Starke Police Department says this is in relation to a shooting and to avoid...
WCJB
One man arrested after Bradford manhunt, two others in custody for another car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three men in Bradford County are behind bars in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say Darryel Cassels, 34, is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. The manhunt that ensued brought law enforcement, hunters and even a drone together to look for Cassels.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
bakercountypress.com
Suspect sought in shooting last Saturday afternoon near downtown Macclenny
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Macclenny man in a shooting with no injuries Saturday afternoon several hours prior to the Christmas parade and following an altercation with another male at the Circle K on South 6th Street. Major Randy Crews said the sheriff's office is seeking...
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
WCJB
3 men behind bars in connection to a car theft
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - 3 men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Darryel Cassels is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. Cassels along with 21-year-old Dalton Elixson and 33-year-old Austin...
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
WCJB
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
WCJB
Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police officials say the agency has reached a milestone. The Alachua Police Department is now accredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The commission voted unanimously to approve APD Wednesday. In a statement, Police Chief Jesse Sandusky said this is a goal the...
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
WCJB
Gainesville woman suffered serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 66-year-old woman from Gainesville suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. State troopers say a Ford pickup ran a stop sign on Northwest 78th Avenue around 6:40 Tuesday morning. They say an SUV hit the right side of the truck...
WCJB
Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
WCTV
Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
WCJB
Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
