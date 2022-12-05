ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

WCJB

Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
MICANOPY, FL
mycbs4.com

Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

3 men behind bars in connection to a car theft

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - 3 men in Bradford County are in jail in connection to a car theft we reported last week. Bradford County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Darryel Cassels is the man wanted for fleeing from police on Friday. Cassels along with 21-year-old Dalton Elixson and 33-year-old Austin...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled after missing man from Gainesville found

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert after an 86-year-old man went missing on Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies say Paul Brown, 86, was last seen around 4 p.m. leaving his home on Northwest 132nd Boulevard before being found. He suffers from a number of medical conditions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police officials say the agency has reached a milestone. The Alachua Police Department is now accredited by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. The commission voted unanimously to approve APD Wednesday. In a statement, Police Chief Jesse Sandusky said this is a goal the...
ALACHUA, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Wanted for questioning

Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCJB

Fort White man dies after being ejected during crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 71-year-old man from Fort White was killed Tuesday night in a vehicle crash in Alachua County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was driving a pickup truck down U.S. 441 and Northwest 239th street in High Springs at about 6:20 p.m. While crossing U.S. 441, he swerved into the opposite lane hitting a 59-year-old women’s SUV.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCTV

Human remains discovered in Suwannee County woods

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after someone walking through a wooded area discovered human remains in Suwannee County Saturday. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, deputies responded to a report of possible human remains in the area of 224th Street and 37th Drive. The...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Motorcyclist found dead in Bradford County after a crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from archer is dead after a motorcycle crash in Bradford County last night. State Troopers say a 64-year-old man was riding a motorcycle South on US Highway 301 around 9:30 p.m. When he came to the T-intersection with State Road 223, he drove straight...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

