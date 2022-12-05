Read full article on original website
Victims’ families react to guilty verdict in Juan David Ortiz Trial
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - It’s a case that shocked the community of Laredo and even made national headlines back in September of 2018. A former Border Patrol supervisor was the man believed to be behind the killings of four sex workers. After four years of waiting, the families...
Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
Laredo man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for intoxication manslaughter. The Laredo Police Department is searching for 43-year-old Marco Cruz-Gonzalez. The case stems from a car crash that was reported on June 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop at around 9:20...
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four Laredo women
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KGNS) - After more than four years, the families of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Anne Luera, Guiselda Hernandez Cantu and Janelle Ortiz have received justice. The jury found former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz, the man who killed the four women guilty for his crimes. Following the...
Jury selection scheduled for man accused of fatal shootings outside TKO
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A jury selection date is set for the man accused of killing three men outside a Laredo sports bar. According to the Webb County docket, jury selection has been set for April 2023 in the case against Joe Manuel Martinez. Martinez is accused of the February 13, 2022 shooting outside TKO Sports Bar that killed three men, sparking multiple videos on social media.
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
Agents arrest undocumetned immigrant with prior convictions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrested a man with previous sexual assault related charges. On Thursday agents arrested a group of five undocumented migrants. Records revealed that Pedro Miranda-Fonseca, 46 had a prior conviction for child molestation out of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Miranda-Fonseca is set to remain in...
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
Man accused of threatening couple at gunpoint
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A good deed goes wrong for one couple after they allegedly gave a man a ride who ended up threatening them with a gun. Laredo Police arrested Jose Daniel Rodriguez, 24 and charged him with two counts of unlawful restraint and resisting arrest. The incident was...
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing 27 shots at law enforcement during an hours long standoff that was reported last month. Laredo Police received the call on Nov. 22 at around 6:18 p.m. saying that a man identified as Josue Perez was armed with a gun and wanted to hurt himself.
Shootings reported in Nuevo Laredo
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Several different social media outlets have reported gunfire breaking out in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico. They say it happened by the Monterrey to Nuevo Laredo highway during the early hours of Wednesday morning, December 7. Nuevo Laredo government officials recommended alternate routes for the city’s...
Laredo Police need help identifying man and woman tied to theft
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of culprits believed to be tied to a burglary. The incident happened on November 22, 2022, at the 600 block of E. Eistetter Street. The Laredo Police Department released pictures as well as surveillance footage showing a woman wearing...
7 Dead Following New Outbreak Of Violence In Nuevo Laredo
A new outbreak of violence in Nuevo Laredo has left seven people dead. Tamaulipas state police say Mexican military personnel came under attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen Wednesday. The resulting gunbattle killed seven of the attackers. Reportedly, no soldiers were hurt. The shootout happened on a roadway about 3...
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of burglary
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who broke into a Laredo business. The incident was reported on Nov. 8, 2022, at 1113 Iturbide Street. According to Laredo Police, the person was seen breaking into Cas Guero. He was wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans,...
Laredo Police need help locating stolen ATV
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle or ATV. According to the Laredo Police Department, the ATV was stolen on or around November 15, 2022 at the 4900 block of San Bernardo Avenue. The vehicle is a green Yamaha Kodiak vehicle. If you have...
Security measures in place in Nuevo Laredo as ‘paisano season’ begins
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Before reports of gunfire in parts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, the director of civil protection and fire in Nuevo Laredo said that the city would have security elements to support the influx of tourists this holiday season.
Laredo veterans remember victims of Pearl Harbor attack
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Veterans from Laredo honored those who died during the Pearl Harbor attack. 21 ships of the Pacific fleet were sunk or damaged on December 7, 1941. Among the ships was the U.S.S. Arizona which lost more than 1,100 crewmen. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.
Prosecutor Quits in Middle of Trial for Former Border Patrol Agent Accused of Being a Serial Killer
A Texas prosecutor quit his job several days into the trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of being a serial killer. Joshua Davila was an assistant district attorney working on the case against Juan David Ortiz, 39. “I have officially left the Webb County District Attorney’s Office,” he...
