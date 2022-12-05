ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Cascade Township

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJoPn_0jXy9MIf00

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A ‘s 10th location in the West Michigan area is opening on Thursday in Cascade Township.

The new spot is located at 5528 28th St. SE , near the Cascade Township Meijer store. The site was previously home to Romano’s Macaroni Grill which closed in 2017 after 14 years in business.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chick-fil-A restaurant coming to Cascade Township

The Cascade location is owned and operated by Jamie Ochsner. She began as a Team Member when she was a teenager and worked her way up the ladder, opening a location in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2014 before opening the Beltline location.

“I’ve been blessed to form many meaningful connections through Chick-fil-A over the years and I’m delighted to be able to introduce Chick-fil-A’s ethos of community care, delicious food and warm hospitality to new communities, such as Cascade,” Ochsner said in a press release. “I’m passionate about supporting local education and youth sports and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help young Team Members develop the skills and confidence needed to become extraordinary business leaders.”

2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu

Chick-fil-A Cascade is still hiring for its 130 full and part-time positions. Anyone interested in applying is asked to text CFACASCADE to 464646.

For more information on Cascade location, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Winter storm could dump foot of snow on west Michigan

Wintry weather is set to barrel across Michigan, with some areas expected to see up to 12 inches of snow through this weekend, the National Weather Service said. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Saturday for much of the state's west side.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
OHIO STATE
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools bus cancellations continue, two critical routes are cancelled for Thursday. Bus 79 that goes to Milwood Magnet and Winchell Avenue. Road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Also bus 122 going to Maple, Phoenix, Edison, and Arcadia streets.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Simona Todorova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure to pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

25K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy