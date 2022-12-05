Chick-fil-A opening Thursday in Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Chick-fil-A ‘s 10th location in the West Michigan area is opening on Thursday in Cascade Township.

The new spot is located at 5528 28th St. SE , near the Cascade Township Meijer store. The site was previously home to Romano’s Macaroni Grill which closed in 2017 after 14 years in business.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Cascade location is owned and operated by Jamie Ochsner. She began as a Team Member when she was a teenager and worked her way up the ladder, opening a location in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 2014 before opening the Beltline location.

“I’ve been blessed to form many meaningful connections through Chick-fil-A over the years and I’m delighted to be able to introduce Chick-fil-A’s ethos of community care, delicious food and warm hospitality to new communities, such as Cascade,” Ochsner said in a press release. “I’m passionate about supporting local education and youth sports and I’m thankful for the opportunity to help young Team Members develop the skills and confidence needed to become extraordinary business leaders.”

Chick-fil-A Cascade is still hiring for its 130 full and part-time positions. Anyone interested in applying is asked to text CFACASCADE to 464646.

For more information on Cascade location, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.