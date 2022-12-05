ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

No longer irrevelant; Who is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy?

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asVKC_0jXy8s4M00

49ers Post-Game: Quarterback Brock Purdy 02:08

SANTA CLARA -- It's a nickname bestowed by reporters at the end of the long, mind-numbing hours covering the NFL Draft. The 262nd selection -- the last pick -- has been christened 'Mr. Irrelevant.'

Last year, that moniker was draped over Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy when the 49ers selected him 262nd in the 2022 draft.

But In the blink of an eye Sunday, Purdy became very relevant when starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot and was lost for the season.

Purdy came in, completing 25-for-37 pass attempts for 210 yards with two TDs and one interception -- all the time dodging a furious Miami pass rush.

The 49ers won the game --  33-17 -- and his teammates chanted Purdy's name during the post-game lockerroom celebration.

Definitely, no longer irrelevant, but Purdy been here before. As a freshman at Iowa State, he was third string to Kyle Kempt and Zeb Noland. He became the starter after Kempt was injured and Noland was ineffective and then started every game that followed.

In the post-game limelight, Purdy displayed the strong confidence flowing deep under his calm demeanor.

"It wasn't like I was out there like shaking like, 'Oh, shoot, what do I do? What's my read?' None of that," he said. "Every single week I act like I'm the starter. I prepare like I'm the starter. My name was called. (QB) Coach (Brian) Griese said 'let's roll' and I just went out there thinking what I needed to do on the first play."

The Dolphins greeted Purdy with a variety of stunts and blitzes. He stood tall, handled the pressure and took the hits.

"Once I got hit on a rollout, it felt good," the rookie said. "All right, I got some contact, now I can roll and settle down."

Purdy has also been preparing for his fill-in -- now starting -- role by spending hours after practice each day with the 49ers QB trust of Griese and Gary Kubiak.

"After every practice, I get together with Griese and Kubiak and look at every single play that was run at practice," he said. "And mentally walk through it."

When he was in college, the Iowa State coaching staff said no one would harder on Purdy than Brock himself. The rookie labels himself a perfectionist.

"I'm very thankful I got drafted, but I've always had confidence and belief in myself that I could play at this level," he said. "It's football. I played 4 years. I was a starter in college. In terms of 11-on-11 and speed and stuff, I've had that kind of experience."

"I expect a lot out of myself. You can say it's my first time going in a meaningful time in the game and to try to win and everything, but I'm a perfectionist in a sense. You are not going to be perfect and I have to know that. Enjoy the good parts and learn from the tough times."

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

49ers rookie Purdy to make starting debut vs. Brady's Bucs

SANTA CLARA --  Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles.When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks."I think it's awesome in terms of Tom Brady coming and playing and playing his team, but at the same time, I'm playing the defense," Purdy said Thursday. "I'm going to be going up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stanford hires Sac State coach to replace David Shaw

STANFORD -- Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.A former Cal player and assistant, Taylor has intimate knowledge of the Cardinal program and has spent practically his entire coaching career on the West Coast. Outside...
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Many Raiders responsible for late-game meltdown vs. Rams

HENDERSON, Nev. — After winning three games in a row to creep back into playoff contention, the Las Vegas Raiders blew it all by playing not to lose against a Los Angeles Rams team that had nothing to lose.Thursday night's 17-16 loss takes the Raiders (5-8) out of serious discussion regarding the postseason, especially considering they lost to an LA team without some of its top players and with a quarterback who flamed out in two other cities and had been with the Rams for 48 hours."It's a gut punch," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Friday. "And, God, we've had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rams rally past Raiders in final minute

INGLEWOOD -- Baker Mayfield was waived by Carolina on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. After a cross-country flight, he got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday.And on Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won't be more fun than one of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
101K+
Followers
27K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy