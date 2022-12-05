ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

khqa.com

Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act amendment

CHICAGO (KHQA) — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., on Tuesday signed in to law a series of amendments to the landmark SAFE-T Act, which is a sweeping criminal justice overhaul that notably eliminates cash bail. Cash bond has long been a practice used to ensure the accused appears at trial,...
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Teachers union president sues New Hampshire over school choice program

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A New Hampshire lawsuit is fueling the debate surrounding state education funds helping parents determine where their child will learn best. The complaint filed Thursday accuses New Hampshire of violating its own constitution by using both state lottery dollars and money from its Education Trust Fund to fund its "private school voucher program." It was filed by American Federation of Teachers-New Hampshire (AFT-NH) President Deb Howes, who, despite her leadership role within the second largest teachers union in the United States, says she is concerned as a "citizen taxpayer."
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
khqa.com

Illinois Democrats are working on a plan to ban assault-style weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State Democrats are moving ahead with a plan to ban assault-style weapons in Illinois. They've already filed legislation in the House. But gun rights groups are already presenting challenges. The bill was filed earlier this month. State Rep. Maura Hirschauer said they've been working on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

74 counties at high, medium level for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Seventy-four counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of December 9, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of elevated counties increased by 11 compared to the previous week, with 45 counties at...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Texas governor bans TikTok from state government devices

AUSTIN, Texas (KVII) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ordered state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices. He sent letters to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan and other state leaders citing the state's "responsibility to preserve the safety and cybersecurity of Texans."
TEXAS STATE
khqa.com

Satanic holiday display installed at Illinois Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Christmas decorations are back in the Capitol Rotunda for the holiday season. The Satanic Temple's Illinois showcased a satanic display at the Capitol Rotunda on Monday. This year's display has a crocheted snake wrapped around apples and a book. In years past the Satanic Temple's...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity

CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

$2.8 million grant to support crime victims housing needs

CHICAGO (WICS) — The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced a $2.8 million Transitional Housing Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) on Thursday. This federally funded Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) NOFO secures transitional housing services for individuals whose housing needs arise from or are a cause of their victimization.
ILLINOIS STATE

