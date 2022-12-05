Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Anoka-Hennepin School District Selects McIntyre Over Ridlehoover
SARTELL (WJON News) - Jeff Ridlehoover will continue his role as superintendent of the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. Last week, Ridlehoover was name a finalist for the Anoka-Hennepin Superintendent position. During Wednesday's special school board meeting, the board decided to offer the position to current Osseo Area Schools Superintendent Cory...
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were opened back in September. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
Santa Claus is Coming to Town in Sartell’s Annual Parade
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Santa Claus will be making a special visit to a central Minnesota city just in time for Christmas. The Sartell Police Department has announced the route for the annual tour. The department will once again serve as Santa’s escort as he makes his way around town, including a trip through several neighborhoods.
Jingle & Mingle Parade in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The annual Jingle & Mingle Parade was held in downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday night. About 30 units were in this year's parade including floats with the Sauk Rapids Royalty and Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade was the culmination of a day filled with...
Jingle & Mingle Festival in Downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Downtown Sauk Rapids is the place to be this Saturday. The Downtown Jingle & Mingle Festival will be happening at several locations throughout the day. Organizer Marla Elness says this will be their biggest event yet. Downtown is kind of the keyword here. Our mission...
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
Sabre Leadership Council Aims to Build Next Generation of Leaders
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are learning to become future leaders. Roughly 25 juniors and seniors were nominated by coaches and advisors to sit on Sabre Leadership Council. Activities Director Bruce Thompson says there has been a version of the council in years past, but...
Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25. The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided. The driver of...
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday. For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4...
Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County. Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0