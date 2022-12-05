ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
FOLEY, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
