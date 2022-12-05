The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.

