Sidney Daily News
Students entertain retired teachers
The second grade class at Riverside Elementary took their show on the road. Their “Home for the Holidays” program was performed, in part, for the Retired Teachers Association of Logan County. After singing and performing their show, the students spent time thanking the adults for having them and asking the adults what they taught when they were teaching.
Sidney Daily News
Ebbing appointed to university’s Board of Trustees
DAYTON — Jared-Ebbing, the community and economic development director of Mercer County and a Wright State University MBA graduate, was appointed to the Wright State Board of Trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Ebbing was appointed to the nine-member board for a term that runs from Jan. 1, 2023,...
hometownstations.com
Heaphy thanks multiple organizations for collaboration in upcoming downtown Lima projects
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tax credits will help the development of two locations in downtown Lima. Local Restaurateur and Developer John Heaphy provided key updates on two downtown projects, while also talking about securing tax credits from the State of Ohio to help with the developments.
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Schools attorney fees top $42,000
SIDNEY — The attorney fees associated with the complaints filed by former Sidney City Schools employees topped more than $40,000. The fees, associated with the Civil Rights discrimination cases recently resolved by the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, total $42,890.69 for the period of 2020, when the cases were first filed, and 2022, when the cases were ratified and a conciliation agreement and consent order was signed. The fees were paid to the Ennis Britton Co., attorneys at law, with offices in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Hicks earns Eagle Scout award
WAPAKONETA — Caleb Hicks, a member of Boy Scout Troop 914 housed at First United Methodist Church, was awarded the highest rank in the Boy Scouts, Eagle Scout, during a recent ceremony. Only 3-5% of scouts obtain this accomplishment. Hicks, son of Scott and Melanie Hicks, has been a...
Sidney Daily News
Groundbreaking held for new Apple Farm Service facility
WEST COLLEGE CORNER — Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. will be expanding in West College Corner. Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present...
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Mary Rutan Health welcomes plastic surgeon Dr. Avila
Mary Rutan Health welcomes Dr. Suzie Avila back to her hometown of West Mansfield and is pleased that she chose Bellefontaine to continue her plastic and reconstructive surgery practice. Dr. Avila offers expert surgical and non-surgical areas of specialty, including cosmetic surgery, reconstructive surgery, injectables and medical-grade skin care. A...
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?
The American Czech -Slovac Club, Dayton, OhioPhoto byGoogle Maps. The American Czech -Slovac Club in Old North Dayton and Southwestern Ohio, was established to promote Czech -Slovac heritage and culture. Founded on November 5, 1976. The club supports local community events, which includes Taste of Old North Dayton, Greater Old North Dayton Business Association, and the Dayton International Folk Inc. They also have participated in The World A'Fair throughout the years. When speaking with Hélène she stated, that the A World A'Fair would return 5-7th (changing to 1st weekend) in May of 2023. Their new location at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia, Ohio. She volunteers at both the ACC of Dayton, Ohio and participates during the A World A'Fair. The ACC, a non -profit ethnic social club, donates to local charities through several social club events throughout the year.
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
dayton.com
De Niro movie shoot leads to short-term closures of US 35 in Xenia on Saturday
Temporary closures also happen starting Friday in Warren County. A portion of U.S. 35 in Greene County will have short-term closures on Saturday during filming for an upcoming movie. The Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” has been filming in the region. The two-time Academy Award winner will star opposite...
Teens killed in Clinton Co. crash 5th, 6th deaths in Clinton-Massie HS community since Thanksgiving
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the Clinton-Massie High School community has lost six students to deaths since Thanksgiving. School leaders later clarified there have been six deaths involving community members, including parents. Two parents died after health issues and a third died in a car crash. The fourth death was Robyn Birzer, 20, of Blanchester killed in the fiery I-75 crash Dec. 2.
Sidney Daily News
Milligan elected CUR board president
PIQUA — Edison State Community College Board of Trustee member Dr. Thomas Milligan, of Sidney, was recently elected board president of the Reformed University (Corporacion Universitaria Reformada), a private protestant institution of higher learning based in Barranquilla, Colombia, in South America. The Reformed University was founded in 2002 with...
Sidney Daily News
All Soles Dance Studio ready to wrap Christmas presents
SIDNEY — Don’t have the time to wrap Christmas Presents? Let All Soles Dance Studio help. Reserve a time slot, bring your gifts and let the dancers do the wrapping. Everything is included: wrapping paper, tags and bows. (You may bring your own special paper if you want)
Sidney Daily News
Christmas blood drive returns to Sacred Heart
ANNA — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Holiday Blood Drive is back where it wants to be, helping avert a blood shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season. The Sacred Heart blood drive has returned to Christmas week, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 9333 State Route 119, Anna. Community Blood Center is currently in critical need of type O and B negative blood.
Sidney Daily News
Hostile incident exercise successful
SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School, in collaboration with dozens of first responders from the surrounding area, conducted a hostile incident full-scale training exercise on the morning of Dec. 6. The exercise, in compliance with Lehman’s training curriculum, was conducted to prepare Lehman students, staff and local first responders for an active threat on campus.
Fox 19
High school students killed in Clinton County head-on crash
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two high school students were killed Tuesday in a Clinton County head-on crash. Rosalinda Mendoza, 18, of Clarksville, along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie, died at the scene of the wreck on OH-73 at Williams Road in Chester Township near I-71, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, OH
In the middle of Warren and Butler Counties in Ohio lies the city of Middletown. This city, home to over 50,000 inhabitants, is renowned for its tight-knit community, charming parks, and growing economy. This suburban city is also a favorite jump-off point for travelers exploring Dayton, Cincinnati, Lexington, and Columbus.
Sidney Daily News
Wapakoneta Post Trooper of the Year selected
WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan LaMarr has been selected as the. 2022 Trooper of the Year for the Wapakoneta Post. The selection of Trooper LaMarr, is in recognition of his outstanding service in 2022 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow employees at the Wapakoneta Post chose LaMarr based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
