Iowa State

IEC Launches Federal Funding Hub

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 8, 2022) — IEC has launched the Iowa Energy and Infrastructure Funding Hub, an online resource hosted at IAFederalFunding.org to help Iowans better understand and access federal support for clean energy and resiliency projects. Iowa’s communities, businesses, non-profits, and individuals can utilize programs funded by...
Iowa Energy and Infrastructure Funding Hub Website Launched

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 7, 2022) — The Iowa Environmental Council has launched the Iowa Energy and Infrastructure Funding Hub, an online resource hosted at IAFederalFunding.org to help Iowans better understand and access federal support for clean energy and resiliency projects. Iowa’s communities, businesses, non-profits, and individuals can utilize...
Iowa Tuition Grant Gives St Ambrose Student the “The American Dream”

DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 8, 2022) — St Ambrose University students Haylee Thurmond and Daniel Salazar highlighted the profound impact the Iowa Tuition Grant has made on their education at the Legislative Breakfast hosted by St Ambrose, Wednesday, December 7. Legislative attendees included Andy Baumert, Vice President of Marketing for...
Ombudsman Releases 2022 Annual Report; Complaint Numbers Continue to Rise

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 7, 2022) — Complaints and information requests to the Iowa Office of Ombudsman rose for the eighth consecutive year in fiscal year 2022, eclipsing a record high number received just a year earlier. In total, Iowa’s good-government office fielded 6,484 contacts in FY 2022 —...
More Than $19 Million Sits in State’s Opioid Settlement Fund

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 7, 2022) — The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund contains $19,336,358.73 after recent deposits from settlements reached by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. “Resources are flowing in from hard-won settlements my office has reached with companies who caused or contributed to the opioid crisis,” Attorney...
Iowa Finance Authority Awards More Than $11 Million to Local Housing Trust Funds to Advance Housing Priorities

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 8, 2022) — The Iowa Finance Authority Board of Directors has announced the award of a total of more than $11 million in grants to 26 Local Housing Trust Funds to support local housing initiatives. The grant awards are made available through the Local Housing Trust Fund program and are expected to assist 2,390 families.
ALERT: Text Messages Claiming Locked EBT Cards Are a Scam

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 7, 2022) — The Iowa Attorney General’s office and the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services warn Iowans to be on the lookout for spam text messages regarding EBT cards. EBT cards are used to distribute government benefits like food assistance, known as...
