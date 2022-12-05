Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg 5-year-old found safe; dad faces charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Authorities in Orangeburg said a missing 5-year-old girl was found alive and well in Virginia and that her father is in custody. Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving Day. The sheriff said at...
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
‘Something that I would never forget’: One year after shootout in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing about the terrifying moments of a North Augusta Public Safety officer shot in the middle of a downtown shootout. Friday marked the first anniversary of a shootout between officers and a suspect in the middle of Georgia Avenue. All of this happened...
WRDW-TV
Smoaks house explosion victim’s family shares survivor’s story
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man’s family is grateful their dad is still alive after his home exploded on Monday night. “A walking miracle from God.” That’s what a son and daughter say about their father, Israel Jenkins. The 76-year-old was in his home...
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting their made a post on their...
WRDW-TV
1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
WRDW-TV
‘Senn’sational Christmas lights on display in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for somewhere to take the family this weekend, there’s a Christmas light drive-thru display in Aiken. It’s put on by a family determined to make people happy. Over 50,000 lights and over 100 blowups. You might think you just drove...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: A costly lesson on the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Who doesn’t want to look their best for the holidays? A little Botox or laser treatment can help us look refreshed and even younger. However, the I-TEAM found lawsuits against estheticians are rampant. Skin care specialists are the third most targeted group of medical malpractice lawsuits, due to a growing number of untrained or uncertified estheticians.
WRDW-TV
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
WRDW-TV
SC’s recidivism rate is the country’s lowest, but it’s even lower for inmate graduates of this program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During a ceremony at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia on Friday, a group of four inmates harmonized a hymn with the repeated line, “I can’t even walk without you holding my hand.”. That afternoon, 14 of those inmates took their next steps on the...
WRDW-TV
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
WRDW-TV
Vets learn options if they were exposed to tainted water
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You’ve probably heard the Camp Lejeune commercials by now: People who lived or work at least 30 days at the North Carolina Marine base could be eligible for compensation. After decades of back-and-forth with the government over hidden details about toxic water on the base,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta meeting focus on contaminated Camp Lejeune water
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring). This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 p.m. (recurring).
WRDW-TV
Children’s hospital in store for truckload of Christmas presents
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spirit of giving continues as some neighbors and the Aiken Tech community stop by the campus to drop off toys. They could bring a new toy or stuffed animal to put into a Gold Cross ambulance. One student from the EMS Association says being in...
WRDW-TV
Christmas surprise brightens the holidays for local veteran, family
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this week, we told you about a business looking to surprise one of our local combat-wounded veterans, Matt Reddings. Due to his injuries, its hard for him to decorate for the holidays. So Christmas Decor of Augusta took care of everything free of charge.
WRDW-TV
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Training Shop allows workers to spread holiday cheer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local artisans and crafters at the Augusta Training Shop are hard at work this holiday season making snowflakes and ornaments. It’s all handmade by artists like Trenton Martin, who has worked at the shop for nearly seven years. “It’s a blessing because this shows how...
WRDW-TV
Crash leads to lane closure on Washington Road
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle crash on Washington Road at Columbia Road caused one westbound lane to close Friday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:15 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. As of 8:21 a.m., lanes have been cleared, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.
WRDW-TV
United Way is finding the greatest need this holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - United Way is a local nonprofit that looks to see where the biggest need is and figure out a way to help. In just the last year and a half, they’ve helped roughly 8,000 to 9,000 people here at home. We talked with one family who says they don’t know how they will make ends meet, but at least their daughters will have a Christmas.
WRDW-TV
After roller-coaster ride, gas is now cheaper than a year ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. Gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago. The national average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 a gallon, compared to $3.34 a year ago, according to AAA.
Comments / 0