Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oneida County Plows To Have Feature Green Lights, Not Yellow
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. A recently passed New York State law will mean you may see snow plow trucks with flashing green lights, or alternating green and yellow flashing lights, instead of the typical yellow lights ones we've come to expect. Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente...
Starbucks is coming to a busy intersection in northern Onondaga County
Salina, N.Y. – A new drive-thru Starbucks is coming to the intersection of Buckley and Elwood Davis Road in the town of Salina, town officials said. The new coffee shop will be built on a vacant piece of land at the corner of the two busy roads, said town Supervisor Nick Paro. It’s located near the new Restaurant Depot, near a car repair shop and near what used to be the old Colorado Mining Co. restaurant.
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Ilion Gas War- The Real Reason Prices on Gas are So Low
Since October 28th when the new Ilion Stewart's Shop celebrated their grand reopening across from the Remington Arms plant, drivers have been enjoying gas prices that have actually fallen below $3 dollars a gallon. If you're keeping track, the savings in Ilion have been as much as $1 less per gallon than anywhere else in the state.
Oneida County, Kinney Partner To Distribute Drug Deactivation Bags
The latest tool to keep prescription meds from getting into the wrong hands is being tossed in the garage. And, Oneida County's Opioid Task Force is stepping up efforts to make sure of it. The county has announced a partnership with Kinney Drugs to give away drug disposal bags to...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
$14.5 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project for I-481 is complete
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday, December 7 that the Pavement Rehabilitation Project on 481 in Onondaga and Oswego Counties is complete. The $14.5 million project limits extend from I-81 Interchange in Cicero to County Route 57 in the City of Fulton. Route 481 is the primary […]
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Top 5 Things to Put in the Hole in the Schuyler Dollar General Parking Lot
The Dollar General in Schuyler has had a unique way of dealing with its gaping parking lot hole: Putting random stuff in it. Maybe you've seen it... the Dollar General in question is at 2102 NY Route 5. What they've put in the hole has evolved over time. Several months...
localsyr.com
Oneida County using green flashing lights for plow trucks
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Green flashing lights will be seen more often on the roads in Oneida County. The Oneida County Department of Public Works plow trucks are now using green flashing lights as part of a pilot program, County Executive Anthony J. Picente announced on Thursday, December 8.
WKTV
Valley View project going out to bid again
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri says the city only received one bid for the Valley View renovation project, which is expected to cost double the estimated amount. It will go back out to bid in a couple of weeks. Valley View project to cost double original estimate; bids go out again...
Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)
Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
localsyr.com
A “Holiday Cheer Crawl” at Township 5 in Camillus
(WSYR-TV) — The locally owned businesses at Township 5 over in Camillus are coming together to spread some holiday cheer this season. Ten of the businesses there are hosting a fun holiday-themed event giving away 10 beautiful gift baskets. Dress in your holiday flair & visit on Dec. 14!...
SUNY Upstate takes back Syracuse land 10 years after failed deal with Cor Development
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York State has finally regained control over eight acres of prime land near downtown Syracuse, 10 years after agreeing to a no-bid development deal that went nowhere. SUNY Upstate Medical University recently settled a lawsuit with private company Cor Development to reassert public ownership of...
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew
Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
Steven Mancuso, former Utica Attorney, Faces More Prison Time in Illegal Gun Case After Death of Girlfriend
A disbarred former Utica attorney faces up to 15-years in prison after being convicted of gun possession in an incident that involved the death of his girlfriend. Steven Mancuso was found guilty on December 2, 2022, on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Mancuso's charges followed a death at his home on Leslie Ave in Utica last year, where his girlfriend, Lisa Falange, died from a gunshot wound to her head.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lee Center resident accused of felony DWI in Oneida County, Troopers say
LEE- A resident from Oneida County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Perry D. Light, 27, of Lee Center, NY was arrested late afternoon Thursday by the New York State Police (Lee). Light is officially charged with one felony count of DWI (previous conviction within ten-years), along with one count each of using a vehicle (w/o interlock device) and suspended registration.
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition
ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
WKTV
Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023
ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring. The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0