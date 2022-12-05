Read full article on original website
Related
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced
The latest addition to the franchise of the Bayonetta series, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced during last night’s The Game Awards 2022. When will it be released? Once upon a time, there was an Umbra Witch named Cereza, a young version of the Bayonetta in #Bayonetta 3… Control both Cereza and […] The post Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 features Tekken 8 needs to add or keep from predecessor
Get ready for the next battle! As if we needed more confirmation for Tekken 8, Katsuhiro Harada and Bandai Namco dropped another epic trailer during The Game Awards. The trailer featured several important characters, including a familiar face for the OG Tekken Tag Tournament 2 players out there. While there’s...
Meet Your Maker Official Release Date Announced at TGA 2022
Meet Your Maker Official Release Date Announced at TGA 2022, the long-awaited follow-up of Behaviour Interactive to its popular PVP slasher, Dead by Daylight. Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players, for players. The game is set on a dying planet where players, called Custodians, are in service to Chimera which is a living experiment created to save the Earth as last resort. You gather genetic material called GenMat by building maze-like Outposts meant to capture and eliminate invading players.
Fall Guys Season Trailer Revealed at TGA 2022
Our favorite beans will be having their new season before the end of the year. Mediatonic is feeling that ’tis the season to be generous with a lot of free skins as the Fall Guys Season Trailer Revealed at TGA 2022. What to expect this holiday season?. As seen...
How to Claim Free Primogems in Genshin Impact from The Game Awards 2022
As The Game Awards 2022 ended with a successful and exciting show, Genshin Impact has once again won an award, which means Travelers will be able to claim some free Primogems! Every year, when Genshin Impact wins an award, miHoYo usually gives free primogems to all players as a form of gratitude for all the […] The post How to Claim Free Primogems in Genshin Impact from The Game Awards 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0