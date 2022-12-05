ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘A Christmas Story’ actor Zack Ward holding meet-and-greet at Ohio museum

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Attention ‘A Christmas Story’ fans — Have you ever wanted to come face-to-face to Ralphie’s infamous bully, Scott ‘Scut’ Farkus? Now’s your chance!

Actor Zack Ward is coming to the ‘A Christmas Story House and Museum’ in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 17. He will be around for photos, autographs and a meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to watch the sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’

During the meet-and-greet, Ward will be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association, honoring his dad. Learn more right here.

Ward recently reprised his role as Farkus in the long-awaited sequel ‘A Christmas Story Christmas, ‘ which premiered on HBO Max last month.

This comes a few weeks after the iconic ‘A Christmas Story’ house went up for sale.

