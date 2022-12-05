December 9, 2022 - The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7. A map of Galveston Bay oyster areas is available at dshs.texas.gov/seafood/MapsPDF/ShellfishClassificationMaps/Galvestoncombined2022.pdf.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO