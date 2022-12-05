ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Billie Lorraine (Johnson) Wilson

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Colonial Gardens Cemetery, Elysian Fields Rd. Hwy 31, Marshall, Texas, 75672. Billie was born and raised in Shelby County. She attended Center High School. Billie met the love of her life, Ellis O’Neal Wilson Sr. in Center...
MARSHALL, TX
Charles Edwards Nash

A homecoming celebration will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Open Door Baptist Church, 900 Cotton Ford Road, Center, Texas with Bishop William Nash, Jr. officiating. Interment is at Blount Chapel Cemetery in Center, Texas. Charles loved dancing, singing, and listening to music and making people...
CENTER, TX
Bryan William Blue

Bryan was born March 8, 1989, in Center, Texas, to parents Venita (Horne) and William "Bill" Blue. He was a lifelong area resident and was working as a truck driver. Mother and step-father, Venita and David Horton of Tenaha. Children:. Joshua Blue. Jaycob Blue. Ryan Mutters. Brother, Josh Blue and...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
Pauline Garrett Johnson

Funeral service is 11am Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Center Triumph Church, 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas 75935. Visitation is 10am until 6pm on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Community Funeral Home Chapel in Center. Interment is at Thompson Cemetery in Shelbyville with Bishop Howard Cloudy, Sr. officiating. She was...
CENTER, TX
Clarence “Larry” Paul Fontaine

Larry was born to Orugene Emil Fontaine and Clara Pauline Surprenant Fontaine in Ludlow, Massachusetts. He was the fourth of seven children. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First Baptist Church Tenaha, 155 S George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, with Brother Bill Holmes officiating.
TENAHA, TX
Tenaha First Baptist Church Attended Branson at Bethany

December 8, 2022 - On Tuesday Nov. 29, members of Tenaha First Baptist Church attended Branson at Bethany. They enjoyed the wonderful music of the Williamson Branch family and were entertained by illusionist Matt Adams. A delicious catfish meal was enjoyed after the event. Come join us Sunday mornings at...
TENAHA, TX
Abraham Chavira Galvan

Visitation to be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Rev. Francisco Aguirre officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center.
CENTER, TX
BRK Meats Celebrates with Groundbreaking Event in Tenaha

Owners Barbara and Bobby Vice celebrated the groundbreaking of their new facility with Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, City of Tenaha representatives and other community members. "Our goal here is to put in a slaughter facility here, we will be able to slaughter the animal we'll also be able...
TENAHA, TX
Farmers State Bank Hosting Christmas Open House

December 8, 2022 - Farmers State Bank is hosting a Christmas Open House on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the following branch locations from 9am until 3pm. There will be Collectible calendars and pot holders available as well as refreshments!. Center (Downtown) - 115 Shelbyville Street, Center, Texas 75935. Center...
CENTER, TX
Shelby Savings Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Christmas Open House

December 8, 2022 - Shelby Savings Bank is in the midst of celebrating 40 years servicing the community, and on December 8, 2022, their celebration included a Christmas open house for the community to attend. Will Lucas, Shelby Savings Bank, commented on the bank being in the community since 1982...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Center HS Meningitis Shot Clinic on Jan. 25

December 8, 2022 - Center High School will host Aurora Concepts for a meningitis shot clinic on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Seniors who are going to college or juniors planning on doing dual credit next year must receive meningitis shots. *Please sign up using the following link: https://form.jotform.com/auroraconcepts/student-vaccine-consent?School=Center%20ISD. Information for...
Tenaha ISD Public Notice for Request for Proposal

December 9, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that Tenaha Independent School District has issued the following Request for Proposal (RFP) on the following:. 1. 77 Passenger School Bus (gasoline only) These items will be bid according to all applicable EDGAR provisions. Bid specifications can be obtained from the Operations...
TENAHA, TX
Timpson ISD Accepting GT Referrals

December 7, 2022 - Timpson ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until January 3, 2023 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found in the front o#ce of each campus and can be returned there as well. If you have any questions, please contact...
DSHS Recalls Oysters Harvested in Area of Southeastern Galveston Bay

December 9, 2022 - The Texas Department of State Health Services has ordered a recall of all oysters harvested in the TX 1 area of southeastern Galveston Bay after reports of a few dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness among people who ate oysters from those waters. The recall includes oysters in the shell and shucked oysters harvested in the area from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7. A map of Galveston Bay oyster areas is available at dshs.texas.gov/seafood/MapsPDF/ShellfishClassificationMaps/Galvestoncombined2022.pdf.
TEXAS STATE
SA Sheriff Reports Arrest of Crossbow Murder Suspect

December 7, 2022 - The San Augustine County Sheriff's Department has issued a press release regarding a crossbow shooting incident in San Augustine County which resulted in the death of Bryan Blue. The San Augustine Sheriff’s Office responded to 520 FM 711 in San Augustine on December 5, 2022, at...
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Bears Fall to Bobcats 24-21 in State Football Semifinal

The Timpson Bears 2022 Varsity Football season fell just one game short of the state championship game when they lost by a 24-21 score to the Refugio Bobcats (14-1), on Thursday, during the Texas Class 2A Division 1 State Football Semifinals. Timpson's record finished at 14-1 this season. The Bears and coach Kerry Therwhanger's staff have a combined 40-3 record and a school record three state football semifinal appearances for the past three seasons.
TIMPSON, TX
Tomlin Insurance Celebrate New Ownership with Ribbon Cutting Event

December 7, 2022 - Tomlin Insurance recently celebrated new ownership with a new owner ribbon cutting event hosted by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors. Stephanie Elswick, Ambassador President, introduced new owners Mallory and Matt Snider. "We are so happy to start this new adventure, I would call it...
City of Center Schedules Water System Maintenance in January

December 9, 2022 - The City of Center Public Water System, PWS #2100001, will be conducting water system maintenance beginning January 1, 2023, and lasting until January 31, 2023. The system will be switching to free chlorine as its main disinfection. This maintenance which is not a requirement, but is...
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Dec. 8

December 9, 2022 - The last sale of 2022 will be next Thursday, December 15, 2022. There will be a special stocker cow sale next week. Good set of Bulls offered for sale too! More details to come!. Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange market report for December 8, 2022. Cattle Head Sold:...
NACOGDOCHES, TX

