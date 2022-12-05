Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
Jalopnik
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey Really, Really Wants Automakers to Keep AM Radio in Their Electric Cars
When BMW introduced the electric i3 city car, it was a wild departure from what you saw in the rest of the lineup. And not just because it was battery-powered. While it offered a surprisingly fun driving experience and an optional range extender for owners who needed extra range, one thing it didn’t offer really stood out: AM radio. Now other automakers are or are considering following suit, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey is not happy about that.
CAR AND DRIVER
Holy Smokes! 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Costs $90,440
Pricing has come out for the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV, revealing a staggeringly high price of $90,440 after accounting for the $6895 price of the AEV package. The AEV version takes things up a notch from the standard AT4X by partnering with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) for a more capable version of the truck.
Jalopnik
The Ford Mustang GT Is No Longer the Most American-Made Car: Study
Every year, American University’s Kogod School of Business releases a list of vehicles built with the largest percentage of American-sourced parts. Last year, the manual Ford Mustang GT took the top spot with a total score of 88.5. But this year, it’s no longer even in the top 20. Why? Ford now uses a Mexican-sourced manual transmission.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
1987 Buick Grand National Still Has Fire In Its Blood
Remembering the awesomeness of the Grand National…. Buick made waves in the performance automotive community with the Grand National for a lot of crazy reasons. Sometimes you'll see the Grand National fixed up for the drag strip while other times they are featured as show cars. Either way, it's understandable how the cars soon became iconic across the nation upon their initial release. This particular car guy found himself a model which has been neglected for the better part of the last 20 years. It might not look too bad but make no mistake, this car is in really rough shape and the new owner has some serious questions. The first one is, of course, will it make it home?
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Jalopnik
Ford Fiesta and Focus Owners With Faulty Transmissions Are Still Waiting Months for Fixes
Those last-generation Ford Focus and Fiesta models are no longer found on dealer lots, but they’re still on the roads and many still carrying the automaker’s faulty dual-clutch transmissions. In the last three years, getting these vehicles fixed has not gotten easier. In October of 2019, the Detroit...
Jalopnik
A Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe Could Be Coming For 2026
Ford is already readying the second generation of its Mustang Mach-E EV crossover. If a report from industry data analyzer Auto Forecast Solutions turns out to be true, a new Mach-E and Mach-E coupe will come in 2026. The report outlines a future roadmap of existing and coming vehicles through...
lsxmag.com
SEMA 2022: Speedway Motors Debuts Chevy LS Mock-Up Block
LS swap the world! That’s the mantra heard over and over since GM dropped its new age V8 in 1997. Since then, literally, thousands of cars, boats, trucks, and RVs have had the transplant. One of the trickiest aspects of an LS swap is fitting the new mill to its new home.
fordauthority.com
2017-2018 Ford Super Duty Recalled Over Driveshaft Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2017-2018 Ford Super Duty pickups due to an issue with the driveshaft. The defect: in affected vehicles, a radial damper inside the driveshaft may move out of position over time, which can cause a driveshaft imbalance and result in a fracture. The hazards: a...
americasstateparks.org
What Size RV Can I Take to a State Park?
There is nothing like driving an RV across the nation to explore and enjoy, and with 2,474 state parks in the US, you can find your slice of paradise. Before driving an RV and camping at a state park, there are numerous things you should know, such as the size limits for state parks, including weight and length.
Comments / 0