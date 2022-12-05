Peoria Unified graduate wins national student production award

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recently announced winners of the 7th Annual National Student Production Awards, and a Peoria Unified student was honored.

In the Talent – Performer category, Sunrise Mountain High School 2021 graduate Ryan Kraska, earned a national award for his work on “Ryan’s Ryan: College Special."

Kraska learned his media skills under the direction of Sunrise Mountain media teacher, Amy Nygard. Kraska was one of many Sunrise Mountain students who advanced to the regional competition in the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter.

The National Student Production Awards recognize outstanding achievement in video production. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences promotes excellence by showcasing work created by high school students in news, craft, and programming categories.

Students from over 120 schools were represented in the competition and represent the best of the best across the country.

Students involved in the Film and TV programs or student interns in the Peoria Student Broadcasting Network (PSBN) learn how to be industry professionals in the Film and TV and Broadcasting industry. While in this program, students get the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology such as state-of-the-art equipment and the latest Adobe Suite Software.

The program consists of three classes that include Intro to Film and TV where students learn the basics of producing content.

Advanced Film and TV is where students get to put those skills to use by producing daily live broadcasts and content for their school. The capstone for the program, PSBN, gives student interns the opportunity to produce a wide range of live events that include broadcasting sports, performing arts, commercials, magazine shows and student life entertainment.

In addition, students can also earn their Adobe Certified Associate Certification that will prepare them for post-secondary success.

The award ceremony is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV.