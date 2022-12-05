ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Braves replenish bullpen after losing Kenley Jansen via trade with Tigers

The Atlanta Braves lost closer Kenley Jansen on Wednesday as he signed with the Boston Red Sox. However, it didn’t take them long to find reinforcements in the bullpen. The Braves announced Wednesday night that the team acquired right-handed pitcher Joe Jimenez from the Detroit Tigers. In exchange, the Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-handed pitcher Jake Higginbotham.
RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing

After landing Cody Bellinger in free agency, the Chicago Cubs continue their busy schedule in the offseason. In a recent report by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, it appears that one of the next targets for the Cubs is former New York Mets first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith. In addition to Cody Bellinger, Chicago has emerged as […] The post RUMOR: Cubs eyeing ex-Mets free agent after Cody Bellinger signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Dodgers’ competition for Justin Turner heating up

The Los Angeles Dodgers already lost a big piece early in the NFL offseason, as Trea Turner departed for the Philadelphia Phillies. The star shortstop was sought-after by many teams, but in the end, he decided to spurn LA for Philly. Now, another member of their infield is being poached by rival teams: Justin Turner.
Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal

Third time’s the charm for the San Diego Padres. After missing out on top-shelf free agents Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, they managed to nab former Boston Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal extends for more than a decade, spreading $280 million across 11 seasons in San Diego. […] The post Xander Bogaerts ditches Red Sox for 11-year, $280 million Padres deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans

Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022 “It’s not […] The post Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger

Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers watched as former National League MVP Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs in MLB free agency on Tuesday. Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers back in November, was probably a longshot to return to Los Angeles. But that isn’t stopping Roberts and the Dodgers from feeling […] The post Dave Roberts speaks out on Dodgers’ free agency plan after losing Cody Bellinger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Willson Contreras farewell video will make fans teary-eyed

It only took two months for the St. Louis Cardinals to find Yadier Molina’s successor at the catcher position, as they came to terms with Willson Contreras on a five-year, $87 million contract deal during the annual MLB Winter Meetings. Contreras received interest from multiple teams over the past week. He was linked with the […] The post Cubs’ Willson Contreras farewell video will make fans teary-eyed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Why Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit is so strong

The New York Yankees’ free agency focus has seemed to shift to ace starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after their massive Aaron Judge signing, per the latest rumors. But why is that? Why are the Yankees so intent on signing Rodon, besides the fact that he’s, well, good? The Yankees are targeting Rodon for these reasons, as laid out by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Willson Contreras reveals Adam Wainwright’s hilarious Yadier Molina-inspired message after Cardinals signing

Willson Contreras recently inked a 5-year, $87.5M dollar deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. The star catcher revealed that Adam Wainwright was the first Cardinals’ player to reach out amid the signing. And Contreras shared Wainwright’s hilarious Yadier Molina-inspired message, per Talkin’ Baseball. “Waino (Adam Wainwright) was the first guy to call me when the […] The post Willson Contreras reveals Adam Wainwright’s hilarious Yadier Molina-inspired message after Cardinals signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies

Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies

There’s no stopping the New York Mets from having a busy offseason. In one of their latest moves, the Mets have reached an agreement with relief pitcher David Robertson, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN. RelieverDavid Robertson and the New York Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, a source familiar with […] The post Mets strengthen bullpen, steals David Robertson from rival Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details on Cardinals’ pursuit of Willson Contreras, other catchers

Everyone knows that the St. Louis Cardinals are searching for a new everyday catcher this offseason following the retirement of legendary backstop Yadier Molina. While it remains to be seen which direction the Cardinals take in terms of their pursuit of a catcher, it may not be long until the dust settles on St. Louis’ […] The post RUMOR: Details on Cardinals’ pursuit of Willson Contreras, other catchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trea Turner reveals Aaron Judge-esque mindset after signing with Phillies

Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300M dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. He recently discussed the decision behind choosing the Phillies in free agency. The 29-year old shortstop has faced skepticism in reference to the length of his contract, as some people are worried about his future productivity given the 11 years on his deal. […] The post Trea Turner reveals Aaron Judge-esque mindset after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Willson Contreras’ Albert Pujols motivation to join Cardinals

Willson Contreras revealed that Albert Pujols played a role in his decision to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB free agency, per Talkin’ Baseball. “I think I was on IL. That was the day that Albert Pujols hit the 695 career homer,” Contreras said. “I was just looking around, looking around the ballpark, […] The post Willson Contreras’ Albert Pujols motivation to join Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best Xander Bogaerts replacements

Boston Red Sox fans are heartbroken once again with the news that Xander Bogaerts is leaving the team after signing an 11-year, $280 million free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres. While diehard Red Sox fans held out hope that the team would bring back their All-Star shortstop, it was...
