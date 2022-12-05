Read full article on original website
FHP issues motorist advisory for smoke near Interstate 10 in Suwannee County
The Florida Highway Patrol issued a motorist advisory for Suwannee County early Friday.
WCJB
Police investigating motorcycle crash in Columbia County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a motorcycle went up in flames after a crash in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol officials say the motorcycle was traveling north on Southwest Birley avenue at the intersection of Southwest Pinemount Road around 2 p.m. Another vehicle made a left turn at...
WALB 10
Valdosta PD: Man arrested after hitting an officer, barricading himself inside a home
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and later hit a police officer. Nelson James, 36, is charged with battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, criminal trespass damage to property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer by use of threats and violence and interference with government property.
WCJB
Crash on I-10 in Columbia County left one person dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reported a deadly crash on I-10 near mile marker 301. That is in the five points area north of Lake City. The vehicle was headed west on I-10 Monday night around 9 p.m. This is when they exited the interstate...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
Ga. poll workers deliver ballots after being pulled from crashed car by Jaws of Life, officials say
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Poll workers make sure your vote is counted by any means necessary, even if that means escaping a crashed car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Tuesday, two Lowndes County poll workers were on their way to drop off voting...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Valdosta (Valdosta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Valdosta on Tuesday night. Two poll workers were struck at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive while being driven to deliver a memory card containing ballot images and voting data, according to a representative of the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
riverbendnews.org
Tragic Live Oak collision results in death
Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a deadly crash in Suwannee County. On Thursday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. The accident occurred on State Road 51 and County Road 250 near Live Oak. Troopers say the crash involved a vehicle with several occupants and a motorcycle. The motorcycle, whose driver was...
wfxl.com
Shoplifting arrest leads to a Valdosta police officer being struck in the face
A Valdosta man has been arrested for assaulting an officer after being confronted about shoplifting. On Tuesday, December 6, just before 3:15 p.m., Valdosta Police officers responded to the Best Buy, located on 1705 Norman Drive, in regards to a shoplifting incident. According to VPD, when officers arrived on the...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man strikes officer after assaulting family member
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident struck a police officer while being arrested for assaulting a family member. Arrested: Nelson James, African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident. On December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:45 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of...
darkhorsepressnow.com
11 Dogs Seized During Traffic Stop In Madison Now Property Of City And Looking For New Homes
On October 4, a member of the Madison Police Department’s Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 in the City of Madison. The result of the stop was the seizure of 11 dogs that investigators believe were part of a large-scale dog fighting ring. The dogs...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: Sheriff’s deputies provide gifts for children in need
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some children in Columbia County are receiving Christmas gifts thanks to employees of the sheriff’s office. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employees started a new tradition this year called “Deputy Claus for a Cause.” Workers started saving money in January to have funds to buy gifts for children this holiday season.
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. poll workers deliver ballot information after car crash
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two Valdosta poll workers carried out their duty Tuesday night despite being in a car crash. While driving to deliver a memory card that contained ballot images and voting information, two poll workers were hit at the intersection of Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive, according to a Lowndes County Board of Elections official.
WCTV
Godby student rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Godby High student was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car. A spokesperson with the school district said the student was on their way to school a little before 7 a.m. when they were struck by a car. The incident...
wfxl.com
No one home when Greenwood home catches fire in Valdosta
No one was home during a fire that kept Valdosta firefighters busy Monday evening. The Valdosta Fire Department posted to their Facebook page that around 4 p.m. on Monday, December 5, firefighters responded to the 900 block of Greenwood Drive for a structure fire. Officials say that the first fire...
WCJB
Retirement celebration for Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan to be held in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a retirement celebration on Friday for 30-year Circuit Court Judge Paul Bryan in Lake City. Judge Paul Bryan is retiring at the end of this year. The reception is held at the Columbia County Courthouse in Courtroom 1. This event starts at 3...
WCTV
FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. “He was...
Lake City Reporter
One killed, two seriously injured in Mayo crash
MAYO - A crash on U.S. Highway 27 northwest of Mayo late Friday night left one man dead and two women seriously injured. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was approaching U.S. 27 from a private driveway to the east around 10 p.m. when it pulled out onto the highway in front of a northbound pickup causing the crash.
WCTV
All roadways reopened after head-on collision in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A major traffic accident in Wakulla County shut down the roadway for roughly two hours late Friday Night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 319 when the driver of a southbound SUV attempted to pass another in the center lane. The SUV collided head-on with another SUV that was traveling northbound near Rainbow Drive, said Sgt. Stone of the Florida Highway Patrol.
