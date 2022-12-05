ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter

By Ashley Moor
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsGbm_0jXy3rR600
Mansfield's Snow Trails resort offers glow snow tubing after dusk from mid-December through mid-March.

Just an hour north of Columbus, winter sports enthusiasts have an opportunity to try something a bit different this season.

Located in scenic Possum Run Valley in Mansfield, Snow Trails offers skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and, after dark, glow snow tubing.

On Thursdays through Sundays starting at dusk, an array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.


Snow Trails has yet to announce its opening day. According to the park's website , each season typically runs from mid-December through mid-March, depending on the weather.

Guests can also go snow tubing during daylight hours, though the LED lights are only turned on after dusk.

After hitting the slopes, Snow Trails guests can visit The Last Run Bar & Deli for specialty pizzas, deli sandwiches, wraps and more. For those who are more inclined to sip an adult beverage while the kiddos hit the slopes, the Snowflake Loft Bar serves craft beers and spirits in a scenic loft space with a cozy fireplace. Lucky's Cafeteria also offers a number of grab-and-go meals and snacks in the heart of Snow Trails' main ski lodge.


On certain nights, live entertainment will be offered alongside the outdoor activities. Snow Trails' entertainment calendar is available for viewing on their website .

Glow snow tubing tickets must be purchased in advance on Snow Trails' website .  Two-hour tickets are $30 per person. Season passes start at $325 per person.

There are currently no height or weight restrictions for snow tubing. Snow Trails supplies the tubes.

Snow Trails is located at 3100 Possum Run Road, Mansfield. More info: snowtrails.com .



