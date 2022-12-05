Read full article on original website
Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville
WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body […]
14news.com
Police: Evansville man arrested for drug possession
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested in Dubois County for drug possession Tuesday. According to Jasper Police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officials say when they arrived on scene, they used a police K9 to do a sniff...
14news.com
Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. ‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado. Updated: 6 hours ago. ‘That’s the moment I knew...
Evansville man sentenced in connection to infant’s 2020 death
(WEHT) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 9 years in prison following the 2020 death of an infant.
Evansville woman faces possible new trial in Stinson Avenue case
Correction: The following story has been updated to correct a detail relating to one of charges involved in this case. Eyewitness News apologizes for any confusion this mistake may have created. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman who faced two counts of rape in connection with an incident on Stinson Avenue last October is […]
WTVW
VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
wevv.com
Two people face drug and neglect charges
Two people in Evansville face drug and neglect charges after around 2,000 Fentanyl pills were found in their home where kids were living. Thousands of fentanyl pills found in Vanderburgh Co. home where kids were living, authorities say. Two people are facing drug and neglect charges after authorities say they...
wevv.com
VCSO: Deputies respond to early morning fatal crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle-crash in Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office. VCSO deputies were dispatched to Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road for a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning just before 4:00. Authorities said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
wevv.com
Another juvenile charged in connection with late November shooting in Henderson
The Henderson Police Department announced on Friday that another juvenile has been charged in connection with a late November shooting on Garfield Avenue in Henderson. HPD said in a press release that an additional male juvenile was charged with robbery in the 1st degree related to the incident. The juvenile was taken into custody at the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.
14news.com
VCSO: Deputies respond to fatal truck accident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a fatal truck accident that left one driver dead. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single-truck accident. Officials say...
14news.com
‘That’s the moment I knew they weren’t asleep’: Daughter remembers parents lost in tornado
Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. Traffic Alert: Road closure starting Monday in Owensboro on W. 12th St. Affidavit: California woman arrested after 90 pounds of marijuana sent to Evansville. One year later: Woman remembers parents who died in Dawson Springs tornado. Updated: 10...
wevv.com
Evansville doctor's office evacuated after bomb threat
An Evansville doctor's office was evacuated on Friday after a bomb threat was made. Police said they responded to Evansville Primary Care at 4933 Plaza E Blvd. after someone made a threat towards the building. According to EPD, a man called Deaconess upset about his medication, and threatened to blow...
Two arrested after search warrant reveals 2,000 fentanyl pills
The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested two people on drug charges as a result of an investigation by the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force (EVCDTF).
Newburgh man sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges
(WEHT) - A Newburgh man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in 2020.
HPD: Juvenile charged with robbery after Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was […]
wamwamfm.com
Career Criminal From Evansville Sentenced to 12 Years
According to federal officials, a “career criminal” from Evansville has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawful gun possession and meth trafficking. According to a Thursday announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
14news.com
Deputies: Pedestrian dead after hit by car in Perry Co.
PERRY CO. Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after getting struck by a vehicle in Perry County late Friday night. It happened on Old State Road 237 near the intersection of Scotch Pine Road. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call about the incident at...
wrul.com
Deputy Wicker Responds To Mother Daughter Domestic Dispute
The White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Shoals on Tuesday in reference to a domestic dispute between mother and daughter. While enroute Deputy Matt Wicker was informed that the mother had left the scene and the daughter would like to meet with Wicker at the Mill Shoals Fire Station. Upon arrival Wicker met with Sera Smothers who was accompanied by a witness Odessa Staley and Sera’s two children. Sera stated that she arrived at her mother’s Laura Smothers house at around 12:30 a.m. to get her son. She stated that she had just been released from the hospital after giving birth to her daughter. Sera said when she arrived at the house her mother became very agitated. As Sera reached down to pick up her son Laura punched her in the face with her phone in her hand. Sera stated that her mother then took her grandmothers car keys and left the scene. Deputy Wicker observed the injury on Sera’s face as he was talking with her. Wicker then spoke with Odessa who said that Laura was upset with the time of night that Sera arrived to pick up her son. Sera told Wicker that she wanted to sign a complaint against her mother for Domestic Battery. She will also be sending a voluntary statement against her mother to the State’s Attorney.
wevv.com
Mom and daughter identified as victims in deadly Dubois County crash; Second child in critical condition
We're learning more information about a multiple-fatality crash that happened in Dubois County, Indiana on Thursday morning. As reported Thursday morning, two people were killed in a crash that happened between a car and a tanker truck on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of the community of Saint Anthony.
