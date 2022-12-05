Guilderland man accused of attempting to entice a child
GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man from Guilderland was arrested on Friday. Gregory Bonadio, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree attempted rape.Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!
Investigators arrested Bonadio with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). They say their investigation determined Bonadio made arrangements to meet with someone he believed to be 13 years old in Guilderland for sexual exploitation.
Bonadio was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court, and held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash or $15,000 bond.Rensselaer County man arrested, accused of rape
Charges:
- Second-degree attempted rape
- Second-degree attempted criminal sexual act
- First-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1