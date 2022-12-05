ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Guilderland man accused of attempting to entice a child

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A man from Guilderland was arrested on Friday. Gregory Bonadio, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree attempted rape.

Investigators arrested Bonadio with the assistance of the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). They say their investigation determined Bonadio made arrangements to meet with someone he believed to be 13 years old in Guilderland for sexual exploitation.

Bonadio was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court, and held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1,000 cash or $15,000 bond.

Rensselaer County man arrested, accused of rape

Charges:

  • Second-degree attempted rape
  • Second-degree attempted criminal sexual act
  • First-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor
