Lebanon County, PA

abc27.com

Midstate school psychologist named ‘Psychologist of the Year’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychologist who works at a Midstate middle school was named the “2023 School Psychologist of the Year.”. NASP’s School Psychologist of the Year is awarded for excellence in the provision of school psychological services by a field-based practitioner and is selected from nominations by states across the country, according to the press release.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

UPMC & Central Penn College develop program that offers students the opportunity to become medical assistants

YORK, Pa. — UPMC, The UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, and Central Penn College are working together to help area residents pursue careers as medical assistants. “I think this partnership with UPMC is a great first step to meeting the unprecedented needs and shortages of allied health professionals in Central Pennsylvania," said Michael Fedor, the vice president of advancement and strategic initiatives at Central Penn College.
YORK, PA
The Daily Collegian

Lancaster Medical Center staff almost as thrilled as parents at first new baby

HERSHEY, Pa. — For months, they’d anxiously waited for their first baby, planning every step, decorating and making sure everything was just right for the big day. When at last he arrived in the person of a 6-pound, 9-ounce little miracle named Townsley Guy Stetzler at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the outpouring of joy felt almost like a relief. The moment they’d so fervently hoped for had gone off without a hitch.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Public Library terminates late fees

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Quarryville to uplift businesses by investing in new trails

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Commissioners are trying to bring more foot traffic to local businesses in Quarryville. On Thursday, Dec. 8, the commissioners gave a $150,000 check to help build a trail connection. The new project would allow hikers and bikers access to shops and restaurants...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Bridge inspection scheduled next week on I-83 bridge in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a bridge inspection is set to take place next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge. The inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bride from Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15. The right land will be closed from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

