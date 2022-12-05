Tim McGraw Records Holiday Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ [Watch]

Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.

