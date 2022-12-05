Tim McGraw Records Holiday Cover of Merle Haggard’s ‘If We Make It Through December’ [Watch]

Read full article on original website
Tim McGraw Shares Joyful Cover of George Strait’s ‘Christmas Cookies’ [Watch]
Tim McGraw is covering yet another Christmas tune for the holiday season, and this time, he's taking on "Christmas Cookies," George Strait's ode to a delicious holiday treat. In the cover video he shared to social media, McGraw sits with his guitar player and fiddle player as he sings. McGraw launches into the song with a smile on his face, singing the main refrain with a slight change to the lyrics, which he says was in an effort to make his band members laugh.
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth Sing ‘Wicked’ Duet at Nashville Show [Watch]
Maren Morris has her sights set on Broadway, and recently she had a taste of what that could look like for her in the future. At her final Humble Quest Tour stop, which took place in Nashville, Kristin Chenoweth joined Morris onstage for a special duet of "For Good" from the musical Wicked.
Carly Pearce Sings Rockin’ ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ on ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [WATCH]
Carly Pearce pulled double duty in 2022 as she both hosted and performed on ABC's CMA Country Christmas. It was her second year at the helm of the holiday television event, and she delivered a rocking version of "Here Comes Santa Claus" as a part of the night's festivities. The...
Report: Zac Brown Engaged to Model and ‘Biker Chick’ Kelly Yazdi
Zac Brown Band singer Zac Brown is set to marry. He reportedly proposed to model, stuntwoman and event producer Kelly Yazdi earlier this year, with a wedding date TBD. People shared the news, reporting that the engagement was confirmed by multiple sources. The intimate proposal came in Hawaii, and for the most part Yazdi has remained away from public eye. However, a video of the ZBB bandmates singing "Happy Birthday" to Brown offers a glimpse of her joining in, snuggling into his neck and extending a slender hand weighted down by what looks like an engagement ring.
Luke Bryan to Bride Caroline After 16 Years: ‘Loved You Since the Second I Saw You’
Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, and Bryan's sweet message for his bride on the special day will warm your heart this holiday season. "Happy 16th anniversary love. It is so amazing sharing this life with you," the country star...
Country Stars Support St. Jude: How to Get Your ‘This Shirt Saves Lives’ T-Shirt
More than two dozen country music stars are hoping you’ll join them as a Partner in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The new This Shirt Saves Lives T-shirts are here, and they’ll look as good on you as they do Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley and more.
Parmalee’s Fortunes Turned After They Made One Small Change
Parmalee's Matt Thomas isn't shy to admit that before "Just the Way" started to catch on at country radio, the group was scuffling. Then, their new manager suggested one change and their fortunes turned. It wasn't quite that easy, but talking to Taste of Country, Thomas gives a lot of...
Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee
Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee." While chatting with Audacy's Rob and...
Sorry, Brad Pitt! Shania Twain Names a New Hunk During 2022 People’s Choice Awards Medley [Watch]
Watching the audience react to Shania Twain's medley at the 2022 People's Choice Awards was as much fun as seeing the energetic performance on stage. Twain offered a preview of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour with three songs from her catalog, and a new song called "Waking Up Dreaming." "Any Man of Mine" came first, and the pop-cowgirl choreography was reflective of what she's done for decades. Even at age 57 she continues to push boundaries, however.
Blake Shelton: ‘I’m Not Getting Away From Music!’
Blake Shelton may be hanging up his hat on The Voice to focus on his family, but don't count him out musically. The veteran star says he couldn't possibly leave music behind. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something," he tells People. "That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate One Month With Son Avery [Pictures]
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have a one-month old on their hands!. Gabi shared a carousel of photos on social media celebrating the milestone for their son, Avery. Actually, he's a month-and-a-half old after arriving on Oct. 24, but as any parent knows, life can be a little chaotic with a newborn. The new mom noted that her son is closer to six weeks old in the caption.
