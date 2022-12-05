Trial date set for West Virginia man accused of attempted murder in 2019 officer-involved shooting

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of attempted murder in a 2019 officer-involved shooting that injured two Cabell County deputies is expected to be on trial in February 2023.

According to the office of Judge Greg Howard, a pretrial and motions hearing was held for Michael Pinkerman, Sr., this morning, Dec. 5, 2022. Court documents say Pinkerman’s defense attorney filed motions to obtain experts on Pinkerman’s behalf and says he is going through the “volume of evidence” in the case.

According to court records, the defense says the do not think they will be ready for trial by Feb. 28. Judge Howard set another motions hearing for Feb. 21, 2023.

Court documents say Pinkerman waived his right to have his trial in this court term, allowing for a later date to be set if needed.

The Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office says Pinkerman has been indicted on charges of two counts of “Attempted 1st-Degree Murder,” two counts of “Malicious Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer,” “Wanton Endangerment” and “Obstructing an Officer.”

Pinkerman is facing charges in a shooting that happened Oct. 30, 2019 on Blue Sulphur Road in Cabell County. Authorities, at the time, said deputies had gone to the home that day in regard to a stolen property investigation in which Pinkerman was an alleged suspect.

A 2019 criminal complaint in the case states that when deputies returned to the home that evening, Pinkerman allegedly braced himself against the door when the deputies identified themselves. The complaint states he could also be heard talking to his son, Michael Pinkerman, Jr., who deputies said had an arrest warrant in the stolen property case.

According to the complaint, once the door was breached, bullets were fired from inside the home, striking two deputies. Deputies returned fire injuring Pinkerman, Sr., and killing Pinkerman, Jr.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

